The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man accused of fatally shooting two staff members of Israeli Embassy at a Jewish event in Washington D.C. has been charged with the murder of foreign officials.

Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, told officers from the Metropolitan Police Department at the scene: “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed,” according to an arrest affidavit seen by The Independent.

The 30-year-old also faces charges of causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, as well as two additional charges of first degree murder in Washington D.C.

According to witnesses, Rodriguez chanted “free, free Palestine” following the shooting, which occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

The two victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgrim.

According to witnesses Rodriguez had been pacing outside the museum, which was hosting an event to help citizens in Gaza. As the young couple left the event Rodriguez walked past them, turned, and allegedly shot them in the back, according to the affidavit.

He captured on surveillance video extending both his arms in the direction of Lischinsky and Milgrim and firing several times, “as indicated by the muzzle flashes.”

After both fell to the ground Rodriguez walked up to them and fired several more time. Milgrim had attempted to crawl away but he had reloaded the gun and fired at yet again, the documents said.

More follows ...