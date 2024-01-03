New Jersey imam in critical condition after shooting outside mosque

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An imam was shot outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey.

The shooting occurred Monday morning near the corner of Camden Street and South Orange Avenue.

First responders rushed the imam to University Hospital, where he was received in critical condition.

Police were spotted gathering outside the entrance of Masjid Muhammad mosque a few hours later, according to CBS News.

No further details on the suspect or the motive in the shooting have been made available.

CAIR-NJ, the New Jersey arm of the Council for American Islamic Relations, issued a statement calling on the public to come forward with any information regarding the shooting.

“We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam,” the group said in the statement.