Manhunt for escaped white supremacist prisoner after Idaho hospital shootout: Live
Police say an accomplice staged a “brazen” and “violent” attack to break an inmate out of an Idaho prison
Law enforcement in Idaho is searching for an escaped white supremacist gang member and an accomplice after, what police say, was a deliberately staged attack to break the inmate out of prison.
Early Wednesday morning, police in Boise, Idaho took prisoner Skylar Meade, 31, to Saint Alphonsus Hospital for medical treatment. As officials were transporting him, they were ambushed by a gunman who shot two correctional officers escorting Meade.
A third correctional officer was wounded by responding police who allegedly misidentified him as the shooter. Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries while another was in stable condition.
Meade then escaped with the accomplice, identified as Nicholas Umphenour, in a gray 2020 Honda Civic.
A $2 million bond has been issued for Umphenour’s arrest on charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and aiding and abetting an escape.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward but warned the public that both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Who is Nicholas Umphenour?
Umphenour is described as 5'11" and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Umphenour is described as 5’11” and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police allege that Umphenour is an associate of Meade and helped him escape from police custody by firing at two correctional officers as they were transporting Meade to the hospital on Wednesday morning. He also drove Meade away in a Grey 2020 Honda Civic.
A warrant and $2 million bond have been issued for Umphenour’s arrest. The arrest is for two counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement and one charge of aiding and abetting an escape.
Who is Skylar Meade?
Police in Idaho are searching for 31-year-old Skylar Meade, an inmate at the Idaho Department of Corrections, who escaped from custody on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement say was a “brazen” and “violent” stagged attack.
Meade is 5’6” and 150 pounds. He has face tattoos with the number one and 11 – to represent the first and 11th letters of the alphabet, A and K, – which stands for Aryan Knights, the gang he is affiliated with. He also has an “A” and “K” tattoo on his abdomen.
The Aryan Knights are a white supremacist prison gang formed in the Idaho prison system in the 1990s, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Meade was serving time in the IDOC for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer with a firearm enhancement. He also has prior convictions, including felony possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
He was incarcerated in October 2016.
Boise police release photos of escaped inmate and accomplice
