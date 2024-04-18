Bryan Kohberger finally reveals alibi over murders of four Idaho students

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bryan Kohberger, the former graduate student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November of 2022, was on an early morning drive at the time of the killings, according to a legal filing from his defence offered late on Wednesday.

“Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars,” the document reads, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The defence plans to a call cell tower data expert to help corroborate claims of 29-year-old’s location at time of killings, per the filing.

Mr Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students living in an off-campus house: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

In May of 2023, Mr Kohberger declined to enter a plea in the case, prompting a judge to mark his stance as pleading not guilty.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.