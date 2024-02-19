Adam Montgomery ‘told friend he effed up’ after Harmony’s murder, trial hears: Updates
GRAPHIC WARNING: Disturbing content. Harmony Montgomery, five, was last seen alive in late 2019, but authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire, only started looking for her two years later
Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019’: Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case
Adam Montgomery told a friend that he had “effed up” shortly before disposing of his five-year-old daughter’s body, his murder trial in Manchester, New Hampshire heard.
Mr Montgomery’s trial is under way more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in 2019.
Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.
In 2022, Mr Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.
Kayla Montgomery told police that her husband struck the Harmony several times after she had a bathroom accident.
The little girl’s remains were hidden in a ceiling vent at a shelter where the family stayed after her death. Montgomery snuck the remains into his workplace freezer, before disposing of them in March 2020.
Travis Beach, the friend who helped Montgomery rent a van he later used to dispose of his daughter’s remains, took the stand on Friday.
“He was pacing back and forth. He said he effed up,” Mr Beach told jurors. “I asked him what he meant and all he could say was he effed up.”
Harmony’s remains have never been found.
Trial to resume on Tuesday
The court is adjourned today for Presidents Day.
Last week, Judge Messer told jurors that the trial was going at a faster pace than expected and that deliberations could take place by the end of the week.
Initially, the trial was expected to last three weeks and a half.
On Friday, attorney Caroline Smith brought up a tip made by an unknown individual.
“During the course of the trial, apparently somebody contacted the tipline and was interviewed, gave information,” Ms Smith told Judge Amy Messer. “The state has given us a recording of the interview. I have not [gone through it.] We certainly have somebody trying to go through it. I don’t know, and I don’t need to name this person. I don’t know if we’ll be seeking to call this person [to testify].”
Harmony Montgomery’s remains have never been found
Tarah Hilbert, the building manager at the Union Street apartment where Montgomery, his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery and their two infant sons lived after Harmony was killed, took the stand on Friday.
Ms Hilbert told jurors that she befriended the Montgomerys six months after they moved to the building complex in 2020, and often spent time with Kayla and the boys.
She then recounted a conversation in which Montgomery told her he had a daughter who lived with her mother in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Montgomery’s defence has alleged that Harmony died under the care of her stepmother Kayla Montgomery
The state’s case has largely hinged on testimony by Montgomery’s estranged wife, as well as DNA evidence of the horrific ways in which he worked to crush, reduce and dispose of Harmony’s remains.
On Thursday, jurors heard about a February 2020 $400 purchase of limestone, a metal-cutting diamond blade, a lithium-ion battery and a power grinder.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Disturbing content. Prosecutors alleged Montgomery bought limestone, a metal-cutting diamond blade, a lithium-ion battery and a power grinder in February 2020
In a 2017 Facebook post, Montgomery posted a picture of himself and Harmony in which the little girl looked happy as she jumped on a trampoline.
“My beautiful baby girl I love you soooooooooooo much,” he wrote.
Adam Montgomery used quicklime to dissolve body in bathtub
Montgomery began discussing ways to dispose of Harmony’s body in March 2020, after he and Kayla Montgomery moved to an apartment on Union Street with their children.
“He discussed using a saw to cut her up. He discussed using lime to further decompose her so she couldn’t be found,” the prosecution said during opening statements. “Remember, he believed that if there was no body there could be no evidence and he could get away with this.”
The state said that he compressed the sealed bag with Harmony’s remains and added quicklime to the bag.
“Thinking that it would eat away anything left of her,” the prosecution said. “He spent most of the day in that bathroom compressing Harmony.”
According to the prosecution, Montgomery took Harmony’s frozen remains and put them in the tub, running hot water to further manipulate what was left of the body. Kayla Montgomery then walked inside the bathroom and allegedly saw Montgomery.
She saw that Harmony was largely skin, bones and fluid – and that Mr Montgomery was trying to dispose of her remains down the drain, the prosecution said.
Montgomery took daughter’s rotting remains to work with him
After neighbours began to complain about the smell, Montgomery reportedly brought the bag with Harmony’s remains to work with him every day.
At the time, he worked as a cook and dishwasher at the since-closed Portland Pie Company.
“[The bag] stood out to people, because he placed it in the freezer during his shifts,” a prosecutor said. “He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food, and ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn’t have imagined what that bag contained.”
Adam Montgomery’s fingerprints found next to Harmony’s blood
After Harmony was killed on 7 December 2019, her father, stepmother Kayla Montgomery, and the couple’s two infant children moved in with Kayla’s mother. At that time, Montgomery reportedly kept Harmony’s remains inside a red freezer with a white lid.
The family later moved to a shelter, where Montgomery then hid Harmony’s body inside a ceiling vent.
“He compressed and contorted her body into this bag,” the prosecution said while showing a medium-sized tote bag.
The state said that when investigators returned to the room two years later, they saw deep blood stains in the ceiling vent and smelled decomposition.
“And surrounding Harmony’s blood, all that was left of her .... the defendant’s fingerprints and palm prints, froze in there for a time,” the prosecution said.
Adam Montgomery’s drug dealer insists he ‘wants to help find who killed Harmony’
Anthony Bodero, the friend that Kayla and Adam Montgomery visited on the day that Harmony died, took the stand on Tuesday.
Montgomery is standing trial on murder charges after conceding to two charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information in connection with his daughter’s December 2019 death.
Adam Montgomery’s drug dealer gets into testy exchange on stand
GRAPHIC WARNING. Anthony Bodero was grilled by Adam Montgomery’s attorneys over five-year-old’s 2019 death
Montgomery’s lawyer gave a dramatic preview of the line of defence they will be pursuing throughout the trial. During the opening statement, attorney James Brooks claimed that it was Kayla Montgomery, his client’s estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmother, who last saw the little girl alive.
Mr Brooks went on to say that Kayla Montgomery had created a web of lies to put the blame on her husband and that Adam Montgomery had merely agreed to destroy evidence to “protect” his wife and keep custody of their young children.
Father has said he intends to plead guilty to two lesser charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information, but denies killing his daughter