Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife has taken the stand at his trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony.

Mr Montgomery’s trial is under way in New Hampshire, more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in late 2019.

Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.

In 2022, Mr Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering.

Kayla Montgomery told police that her husband struck the little girl several times after she had a bathroom accident.

“She was crying and making a weird noise,” Kayla Montgomery told the court on Friday. “Adam was punching her repeatedly in the head ... He said ‘Shut the f*** up, stop crying.”

He then placed Harmony’s body in a cooler which he then snuck into his workplace freezer, before disposing of her remains in March 2020.

Harmony’s remains have never been found.