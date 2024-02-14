Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam skips own murder trial as estranged wife finishes testimony: Updates
GRAPHIC WARNING: Disturbing content. Harmony Montgomery, five, was last seen alive in late 2019, but authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire, only started looking for her two years later
Adam Montgomery has remained absent from his own murder trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Mr Montgomery’s trial is under way more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in 2019.
Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.
In 2022, Mr Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.
Kayla Montgomery told police that her husband struck the little girl several times after she had a bathroom accident.
The little girl’s remains were first stored inside a duffel bag and then transferred inside a trash bag. Montgomery then snuck the remains into his workplace freezer, before disposing of them in March 2020.
Montgomery, who conceded on two lesser charges and is being tried on murder, only attended the first day of jury selection. Judge Amy Messer said that Montgomery had a right to appear at his trial, but he also had a right not to.
“You are not to speculate on why he is not here,” she said.
Harmony’s remains have never been found.
Kayla Montgomery’s harrowing testimony in court included disturbing descriptions of the plans to dispose of Harmony’s body that Adam Montgomery discussed after the little girl was murdered on 7 December. Montgomery, 34, is currently standing trial in Manchester, New Hampshire on a second-degree murder charge after conceding on two lesser charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information.
GRAPHINC WARNING: This story discusses topics readers may find disturbing. ‘He said that’d be good to use to help get rid of her,’ Kayla Montgomery tells court
Montgomerys used SNAP benefits to pay for drugs
The Montgomerys’ dealer took food stamps as a form of payment for drugs.
As a result, Kayla Montgomery said, the whole family found themselves having to eat baby food.
“Who was eating baby food while you were living in that car?” the prosecutor asked.
“All of us,” Kayla Montgomery said as she broke down in tears. “Myself, and the boys and Harmony.”
Harmony had dried blood from being hit days before her death
Under cross-examination, Kayla Montogmery admitted that Harmony often had dried blood on her face from being beaten by her father.
“And you didn’t clean her face?” defence attorney Caroline Smith asked.
“No, we just kept her under the blanket,” an emotionless Kayla answered.
Kayla Montgomery put Burger King sandwich on Harmony’s lap without realising she was dead
Kayla Montgomery said that after Montgomery hit Harmony to death, the family drove to a Burger King. She fed her two young sons and placed a sandwich on Harmony’s lap without realising she was dead.
“After the defendant repeatedly struck Harmony. After he put the blanket over her. After she moaned. After the strange crying moaning stopped. After you did drugs and after the car died, you thought she was sleeping under that blanket,” the prosecutor said.
“Why did you think that she may be sleeping after Adam repeatedly struck her?”
“Because she would usually just go to sleep after,” Kayla Montgomery answered.
Kayla Montgomery, the prosecution’s key witness, took the stand on Friday to testify about the way her husband allegedly murdered his five-year-old daughter Harmony in December 2019. Kayla, Harmony’s stepmother, is serving an 18-month prison sentence on perjury charges for lying to police about Harmony’s whereabouts.
According to prosecutors, Montgomery fatally hit his daughter in the head after she soiled herself while in the car Harmony, Kayla, and the couple’s two infant sons lived out of. The little girl’s death went unreported for two years until authorities in Manchester launched an investigation in 2021 following desperate attempts by Harmony’s mother to get in touch with her.
Rampant abuse, damning DNA evidence and a ‘betrayal’ prison letter: Harmony Montgomery trial’s key revelations
Harmony disappeared in 2019, but police didn’t know she was missing until two years later, when her mother publicly demanded an investigation after months of failed attempts to get in touch with Montgomery.
Montgomery’s estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmother Kayla Montgomery later came forward with allegations that he fatally hit Harmony in the head after she soiled herself while the family was travelling in a car. Kayla and Adam Montgomery’s then-infant sons were also inside the vehicle, where the family had been living after being evicted from their home in November 2019.
What followed were two years of disturbing plots to hide Harmony’s decomposing body. Montgomery finally disposed of it at an unknown location in March 2020.
Harmony’s remains have never been found.
Here are some of the key revelations that have emerged in court during the first week of trial:
GRAPHIC WARNING. Adam Montgomery’s trial has heard disturbing revelations surrounding his daughter’s December 2019 death
Kayla took the stand at Adam Montgomery’s murder trial over the 7 December 2019 death of his five-year-old daughter. Prosecutors in Manchester, New Hampshire, have alleged, based on Kayla’s testimony, that Montgomery beat Harmony to death after he became enraged because the little girl had bathroom accidents in the car.
Harmony, her father, stepmother and two half-siblings were living in a car at the time after being evicted from their home.
Kayla Montgomery told a court in Manchester, New Hampshire, that Adam Montgomery always kept his daughter covered with a blanket to hide her bruised body