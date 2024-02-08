Harmony Montgomery’s father to plead guilty to charges in murder trial: Live
Harmony Montgomery, five, was last seen alive in late 2019, but authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire, only started looking for her two years later
In a shock move, Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam has agreed to plead guilty to two charges in connection to his daughter’s disappearance and death.
Mr Montgomery’s trial is finally getting under way in New Hampshire, more than four years after five-year-old Harmony was last seen alive in late 2019.
Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.
In 2022, Mr Montgomery was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault and witness tampering.
According to an affidavit, Kayla told police that her husband struck the little girl several times after she had a bathroom accident in the car. He then allegedly placed Harmony’s body in a cooler which he then snuck into his workplace freezer, before disposing of her remains in March 2020. Harmony’s remains have never been found.
Ahead of opening statements on Wednesday, Mr Montgomery confirmed to the judge that he plans to plead guilty to two charges: of abuse of corpse and falsifying evidence.
He has not pleaded guilty to murder and will continues to be tried on these other charges.
Adam Montgomery to plead guilty to hiding daughter Harmony’s body as murder trial begins
Montgomery, who did not appear in person during Wednesday’s proceedings in Manchester, New Hampshire, acknowledged that he had falsified evidence and abused a corpse in connection with Harmony’s December 2019 death.
He has not pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder, and his trial on that charge is expected to continue as planned.
Judge Amy Messer’s warning to jurors that “things don’t always go as planned” proved true after plans were changed to delay opening statements until after a jury view of key locations in the case. Shortly after jurors were sent on the tour, Montgomery’s attorneys and prosecutors returned to the courtroom to announce that he had conceded two of the charges he faced.
Father’s trial on second-degree murder charges is expected to continue as planned
Father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter does not attend start of trial
A jury of 12 people and five alternates was seated for the trial of Adam Montgomery, 34, in Manchester. His daughter, Harmony Montgomery, disappeared in 2019, but police didn’t know she was missing until two years later.
Police later determined she had been killed. Her body has not been found.
Judge Amy Messer told the pool of prospective jurors Wednesday morning that Adam Montgomery had a right to appear at his trial, but he also had a right not to.
“You are not to speculate on why he is not here today” nor draw any inferences, she said.
Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty in 2022 to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault and witness tampering. The trial is expected to last about three weeks.
He’s been incarcerated since 2022.
WATCH: Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019': Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case
Harmony Montgomery: New Hampshire Gov slams Massachusetts officials for giving custody to ‘monstrous’ father
After the case came to light, officials in New Hampshire and Massachusetts passed the blame between each other.
The New Hampshire governor sent a letter to Massachusetts court officials slamming a judge for placing Harmony in the care of her “monster” father, given his violent past and long rap sheet.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker responded to the criticism saying he “felt his pain” but said he wanted to wait to see the results of the independent review by the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate.
The report later placed the blame on state agencies for failing to consider Harmony’s needs above her parent’s rights to her custody.
“The central and most important finding in this investigation and report is that Harmony’s individual needs, well-being, and safety were not prioritized or considered on an equal footing with the assertion of her parents’ rights to care for her in any aspect of the decision making by any state entity,” Maria Mossaides, Director, Office of the Child Advocate, said in the report. “When children are not at the centre of every aspect of the child protection system, then the system cannot truly protect them. This report describes the ripple effect of miscalculations of risk and an unequal weight placed on parents’ rights versus a child’s wellbeing.”
Harmony Montgomery was missing two years before anyone noticed. Now her father is on trial for murder
Harmony Montgomery, 5, was last seen in the fall of 2019, but authorities only started searching for her two years later. Now, her father Adam Montgomery is finally going on trial for her murder.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report:
IN PICTURES: Adam Montgomery faces trial in Manchester, New Hampshire
What locations did jurors view on Wednesday?
The jurors visited the Gilford Street home where Harmony, her father, stepmother and siblings lived. Jurors were expected to get off the bus transporting them from the courtroom.
Jurors were later taken to the parking lot of Colonial Village Apartments, where the Montgomerys lived in their car after being evicted.
And finally, they went to an apartment on Union Street where prosecutors believe Montgomery hid Harmony’s body while he lived there with his family in 2021.
“In a few minutes, we are going to get on a bus to see a couple of locations in Manchester. In some ways, it’ll be the beginning of a journey that you will likely never forget,” prosecutor Ben Agati said.
“It’s also the last journey that Harmony Montgomery took when she was alive and where her body went afterwards. It’s a journey into the actions of the defendant on the days of the attack and after. We’re going to drive by the place where Harmony was first assaulted, or where she was killed, or where she was ... crushed.”
How did Harmony die?
During an interview with detectives, Ms Montgomery said that Mr Montgomery had repeatedly punched Harmony in the face on 7 December 2019, after becoming upset with her for having bathroom accidents in the car their family was living in after they were evicted from their home that November.
The 48-page probable cause affidavit detailed how Ms Montgomery told investigators her husband had allegedly “delivered sets of three-to-four blows with a closed fist to Harmony’s face/head on three separate occasions over the course of a few minutes” that morning.
After the final blow, Mr Montgomery allegedly said: “I think I really hurt her this time. I think I did something.”
Harmony made a “moaning type noise” for approximately five minutes “and then stopped,” Ms Montgomery told investigators.
No one checked on Harmony or stopped to get her medical attention, Ms Montgomery told investigating officers.
Instead, the family allegedly continued their ride to a Burger King before returning to the apartment complex where they usually parked their car.
They remained in the parking lot for 20 minutes before driving off again. In a second interview, Ms Montgomery admitted she and Mr Montgomery used heroin and fentanyl during this period.
It was only when their car, a Chrysler Sebring, broke down that she claimed the couple discovered “Harmony was not breathing” and had died.
Mr Montgomery then allegedly placed Harmony’s lifeless body in a red duffel bag. While living in the parking lot, Ms Montgomery claimed her husband would occasionally leave Harmony’s body out in the snow to slow the rate of decomposition.
When the family moved in with Ms Montgomery’s mother and her boyfriend, Mr Montgomery placed the duffel bag containing Harmony’s body in a red cooler in the common hallway of their apartment building.
After that, the Montgomerys moved into a shelter house, where the bag began to leak. Mr Montgomery reportedly put the duffel bag into a trash bag, and stowed it inside a vent shaft in the ceiling of their room.
Police officers later removed the entire section of the ceiling, including the vent, and found stains consistent with signs of decomposition.
Ms Montgomery gave detectives two different versions of how Mr Montgomery then transferred Harmony’s body to a much smaller, maternity tote bag which “would not likely fit Harmony’s body unless it was dismembered or grossly distorted”.
She claimed that, in spring 2020, Mr Montgomery rented a U-haul truck to dispose of Harmony’s body during the middle of the night. When he returned the next morning, he allegedly “said words to the effect of ‘it’s done’”.
When was Harmony last seen?
The last confirmed sighting of Harmony was on 11 September 2019 when Manchester police officers were called to her father’s home on 77 Gilford Street in Manchester.
Harmony was living with her father as well as his wife Kayla Montgomery and their children at the property at the time.
Law enforcement said the last police callout to the property was in October 2019 but later confirmed they had muddled the dates and it was actually September.
Police interviews and statements from various family members also offered a timeline for her last known sighting.
Ms Sorey told police she had not been able to contact her daughter since they spoke on a video call in April 2019. After that, she said Mr Montgomery cut off all contact between her and her daughter.
Mr Montgomery first claimed to investigators he last saw his daughter around Thanksgiving 2019, claiming that Ms Sorey had picked her up from Manchester to take her to live with her.
According to the criminal complaint, Mr Montgomery claimed to believe his daughter was living with his ex when officers contacted him in December 2021.
He also did “not show much emotion or reaction” when officers said they were concerned whether Harmony was alive, the complaint alleges.
His story was also contradicted by Ms Montgomery, who told police she last saw Harmony the day after Thanksgiving when her husband said he was driving her to see Ms Sorey.
Mr Montgomery’s uncle Kevin Montgomery told investigators he had not seen Harmony or his nephew since late 2019 when she was five years old.