Gilgo Beach murders – updates: Rex Heuermann returns to court to ‘face charges for fourth murder’
Rex Heuermann will appear in Suffolk County Courthouse in Long Island where he is expected to be charged with murder of fourth victim
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is back in court today where he is expected to be formally charged with the murder of a fourth victim.
The 60-year-old Manhattan architect will appear in Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, Long Island, at 9.30am ET – a hearing that comes weeks before the accused killer had been scheduled to return to court.
Mr Heuermann was arrested back in July in what marked a bombshell development in the notorious case that had rumbled on unsolved for over a decade, after the remains of 11 victims were found dumped along the shores.
At the time, he was charged with the murders of Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Melissa Barthelemy – who each vanished after going to meet a client for sex work.
Multiple outlets reported that Mr Heuermann will now be charged with a fourth murder, citing sources close to the investigation.
It is not clear who this fourth victim is. However, officials previously said that the married father-of-two was also the prime suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ murder. Together, the four women are known as the “Gilgo Four”.
Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney will hold a press conference after the court appearance.
Who are the Gilgo Beach victims?
The remains of at least 11 victims were found in the Gilgo Beach area though it remains unclear if they are all the work of the same killer. Many were sex workers who offered escort services on Craigslist or worked in New York City.
The first victim found was Melissa Barthelemy, whose remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway on 11 December 2010 during the search for Shannan Gilbert – a 24-year-old sex worker from New Jersey who vanished after visiting a client in Oak Park and making a chilling 911 call where she revealed fears for her life.
Two days later on 13 December, the remains of three other victims – Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello – were found close by.
All three women were known to advertise escort services on Craigslist.
Brainard-Barnes was last seen alive in early June 2007 in New York City while Costello was last seen leaving her North Babylon home one day in early September 2010. Waterman was last seen alive in early June 2010 at a Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge.
Brainard-Barnes, Waterman, Costello and Barthelemy are known as “the Gilgo Four”.
Seven months later, on 26 July 2011, the remains of Jessica Taylor were found in a wooded area in Manorville during the ongoing search for Gilbert. Taylor worked as an escort in New York City.
Valerie Mack also worked as an escort but was last seen alive in Philadelphia in 2000. Her remains were found on two separate occasions in Manorville in 2000 and in Oak Beach in 2011 but she was only identified in 2020 through the use of genetic genealogy.
On 4 August 2023, Long Island officials announced that another victim – known as Jane Doe 7 or Fire Island Jane Doe – had also finally been identified as 34-year-old Karen Vergata who was last seen alive in Manhattan in 1996 while working as an escort.
Some of the victims have never been identified.
The skeletal remains of an Asian male, aged between 17 and 23 years old, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and with poor dental health, were found along Ocean Parkway in April 2011. He is believed to have died around five to 10 years earlier.
That same day, the remains of a female toddler were discovered. She was later identified as the daughter of the also-unidentified female victim dubbed “Peaches” whose remains were found in Nassau County.
Who is Rex Heuermann?
His Manhattan business described him as a registered architect with over 30 years’ experience.
His neighbours described him as a “family man” living with his wife and two children in a tight-knit community in Suffolk County.
But now authorities are describing him as the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer who unleashed terror along the shores of Long Island more than a decade ago.
Rex Heuermann was arrested on 13 July in connection to the shocking murder case where body after body was found dumped along the remote beaches on Ocean Parkway.
So who is the man suspected of being the infamous Long Island serial killer?
What time is Rex Heuermann in court?
Rex Heuermann is scheduled to appear in court at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead on Long Island at 9.30 am ET on Tuesday.
The accused serial killer had not been expected to appear in court until February, but a new hearing was slated for 16 January.
In the court appearance, new charges are expected to be unsealed against Mr Heuermann, sources told NBC News and CBS News.
The accused killer is already charged with the murders of three women – Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.
Now, he is expected to be hit with charges over the murder of a fourth woman.
The Independent will give you all the updates here.
Suffolk County officials announce ‘significant development’ in Gilgo Beach murders case
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney is slated to announce what is tipped to be a “significant development” in the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings in a press conference on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from his office.
In an announcement, shared with the media on Monday, the DA’s office announced a press briefing at 9.30am ET.
The briefing – joined by members of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr, and Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring – will take place after Mr Heuermann appears for a court hearing at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead on Long Island.
