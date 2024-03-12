Ghislaine Maxwell back in court as she appeals 2021 sex trafficking conviction: Live updates
Maxwell, 62, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars last year, after being found guilty of five counts of trafficking and abusing young girls over decades
Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell returns to the spotlight this week as lawyers launch an appeal over her sex trafficking conviction.
Maxwell, 62, was found guilty in December 2021 of five counts of trafficking and abusing young girls over decades with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in June 2022.
Her appeal, which is taking place at a federal court in New York, is set to begin on Tuesday. Lawyers have argued that if her conviction is not overturned then she should be given a new trial or re-sentenced.
It is expected that during the appeal, Maxwell will claim that the four victims who testified against her at trial had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”. Her lawyers will argue that she was prosecuted as a “proxy” for Epstein to satisfy public outrage after his death in custody while awaiting trial in 2019.
Maxwell has previously refused to apologise to her victims and said they should blame US authorities for “allowing Epstein to die” in an interview broadcast on TalkTV in January 2023. She has continued to protest her innocence since the conviction.
In pictures: Maxwell behind bars
Watch: Most damning moments from Ghislaine Maxwell’s TalkTV interview
Follow the updates from The Independent here: