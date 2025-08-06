The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A gunman opened fire at the Fort Stewart Base in Georgia, shooting five soldiers, officials have said.

Fort Stewart, located about an hour outside of Savannah, was on lockdown for about an hour Wednesday morning after gunfire erupted on the base, military officials said.

Five soldiers injured in the shooting were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment. The shooter, who has not yet been publicly identified, has since been apprehended.

“There is no active threat to the community,” officials said.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

A suspect is in custody after five soldiers were shot at the Fort Stewart army base, putting the facility into lockdown for an hour Wednesday ( Public Domain )

What happened?

The shooting occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, according to the army base.

Law enforcement were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Five soldiers were struck in the gunfire. They have not yet been named.

By 11.04 a.m., the army base went into lockdown.

Emergency personnel were called to treat the wounded soldiers at 11.09 a.m.

About 30 minutes after the base went into lockdown, authorities apprehended the gunman.

“Fort Stewart lifted the lockdown of the main cantonment area at 12:10 p.m. 2nd ABCT complex is still locked down,” officials said. The lockdown order extended to the Wright and Evans Army Airfield.

The lockdown lasted about an hour, and prompted three schools near the base to also lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” the Liberty County School System said. The lockdown, which was lifted just before 2 p.m., coincided with students’ first day back in the classroom after summer break.

The fort’s three elementary schools, which have nearly 1,400 students, were also on lockdown, according to the Department of Defense.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

What do we know about the suspected shooter?

The shooter was a soldier, a law enforcement official told CNN.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The motive behind the attack and the suspect’s relationship to the army base are not immediately clear.

What happened to those injured?

Five soldiers were shot during the incident, officials said.

All five were treated at the base before some were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital. Some of the wounded were also taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, a top-level trauma center.

It was not immediately clear what condition the soldiers were in.

Georgia lawmakers monitor shooting

Leaders in Georgia say they are monitoring the shooting that happened at Fort Stewart.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a statement said he was “saddened” to hear about the tragedy.

“As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart,” he wrote on X. “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock said he was “heartbroken” to see the news, writing on X, “I’m monitoring the situation closely and join all of Georgia as we pray for the safety of our servicemembers, staff, and their families.”

Republican Rep. Rich McCormick also wrote on X that he was monitoring the situation and that his “heart is with the entire community.”

Republican Reps. Mike Collins and Marjorie Taylor Greene shared their prayers for the soldiers and their families.

“Thank you also to the first responders on base and medical personnel who swiftly and valiantly acted to save lives and end the threat. As the investigation unfolds we hope for swift justice for the shooter,” Collins wrote on X.

“Please join me in a prayer for the safety of everyone at Fort Stewart,” Greene wrote.

Former state lawmaker Stacey Abrams wrote, “Praying for the wounded soldiers and their families following today’s horrific shooting at Fort Stewart. Grateful to the first responders who rushed to the scene and saved lives.”

What is the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team?

The Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team was created in 2016 after over 200 vehicles were added to an infantry unit of roughly 4,200 soldiers, the Associated Press reported.

The team, also known as the “Spartan Brigade,” has been deemed the “most modern land fighting force” by the Army.

Fort Stewart trains and deploys active and reserve Army units, primarily members of the 3rd Infantry Division.

Authorities investigate

The FBI responded to the military base Wednesday afternoon and was working in coordination with the Army Criminal Investigation Division, CNN reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also responding to the shooting, the agency wrote on X.