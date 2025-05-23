Suspect charged after two fatally shot outside Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC: Latest updates
Shooting victims named as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram, while suspect identified as Elias Rodriguez
A suspect has been charged after two Israeli embassy staffers, a couple who were about to become engaged, were gunned down Wednesday night outside of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.
Chicago man Elias Rodriguez, 30, chanted “free, free Palestine,” according to police, following his arrest over the shooting, which occurred at 9:15 p.m. local time after the couple left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on helping Gazans.
The victims have been named as Yaron Lischinsky and his partner, Sarah Milgrim.
Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said Rodriguez was seen pacing outside the venue before the attack and afterwards tried to get inside before being detained by security.
“Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered, and he implied that he committed the offence,” she said.
Police and FBI agents were seen surrounding and entering an apartment building in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood that is believed to be the home of the suspect.
President Donald Trump immediately condemned the shooting as antisemitism, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.
Recap: Young couple working at Israeli embassy gunned down in Washington, D.C.
If you’re just joining us, here’s the latest:
- Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead at 9.15 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.
- The suspected gunman, who chanted “Free Palestine” as he was taken away by police, has been named as Elias Rodriguez and is in custody.
- The victims are Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, a young couple who were about to become engaged on an upcoming trip to Israel. Milgrim grew up in Kansas, while Lischinsky is originally from Germany.
- Both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have denounced the killings as antisemitism and expressed their condolences to the victim’s loved ones.
- Elias Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the murder of foreign officials, causing death using a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.
Full story: Suspect charged with murder for ‘killing two Israeli Embassy staff members
The man accused of fatally shooting two staff members of Israeli Embassy at a Jewish event in Washington D.C. has been charged with the murder of foreign officials.
Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, told officers from the Metropolitan Police Department at the scene: “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed,” according to an arrest affidavit seen by The Independent.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Suspect charged with murder for ‘killing two Israeli Embassy staff members in DC’
Rodriguez arrived in D.C. having flown with firearm in baggage
Rodriguez flew from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Reagan National in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to United Airlines records cited in the affidavit.
He declared his firearm in his checked baggage and flew with it across state lines.
Rodriguez could face death penalty, waives right to detention hearing
At his arraignment, Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh informs Elias Rodriguez that he could face the death penalty if convicted of one of the counts against him — Causing the Death of a Person Through the Use of a Firearm.
Rodriguez waived his right to a detention hearing, so he will be detained without bond while he awaits trial.
Rodriguez will be back for a preliminary hearing on June 18.
Surveillance footage captured moment of shooting
Surveillance footage near the museum shows a man matching Elias Rodriguez's description approaching two victims, according to court documents.
After passing them, he turned around, pulled a gun from his waistband, and shot them multiple times. After they fell, he moved closer, shot again, and followed one victim as she tried to crawl away, firing more shots.
He then appeared to reload and shot her again after she sat up. The video ends with Rodriguez jogging away.
Watch LIVE: Mayor issues update on Israeli embassy staff shooting in Washington DC
Suspect charged with murder of foreign officials, other crimes
Elias Rodriguez was formally charged Thursday in Washington, D.C., ahead of his first court appearance at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse.
He faces two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, along with additional charges, including the murder of foreign officials, causing death using a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.
Victim experienced antisemitism before shooting: father
Robert Milgrim, whose daughter Sarah was shot Tuesday, told NBC News that the soon-to-be engaged woman had experienced antisemitism before, but was "very strong in dealing with it.”
"She accepted it, understood it, and tried to be a good example so that maybe there’d be less antisemitism," he said. "But it didn’t turn out very well for her."