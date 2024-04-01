✕ Close Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs declares innocence after FBI raids of his homes

Sean “Diddy” Combs has posted on social media for the first time since the raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles.

On 25 March, his mansions were raided by federal agents from US Homeland Security in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy described the actions of agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force” and insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

That day, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul – was arrested in a Miami airport for allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”.

Over Easter weekend, Diddy was spotted several times in Miami near his Star Island mansion.

He also took to Instagram on Sunday – making no mention of the current firestorm, but sharing a series of photos of his toddler daughter. “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” he captioned it.

It comes amid a report from The New York Post that the probe is set to widen to reopen an investigation into the infamous 1999 Club New York shooting.

The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months.