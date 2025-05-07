Diddy trial live: Potential jurors for sex trafficking trial asked about sexual assault and list of celebrities
Court narrows down potential jurors from 600 to dozens, with opening statements set for Monday, May 12
Jury selection continues today in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Manhattan’s federal court. The court must seat a panel of 18 New Yorkers — 12 jurors and six alternates — before opening statements on May 12.
Judge Arun Subramanian wants 45 would-be jurors from whom the final panel is selected, when lawyers strike off a limited number for reasons they are usually not required to disclose.
The music mogul is facing a five-count indictment accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.
The rapper was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.” This included “Freak Offs,” recorded sex performances that prosecutors say Diddy arranged and forced victims to participate in. During searches of his homes, authorities said they seized supplies such as narcotics and 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.
Since then, prosecutors have brought two superseding indictments against the music mogul. In March, fresh allegations of “forced labor,” and in April, an additional charge of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy has denied any accusations of wrongdoing and has rejected the government’s plea deal offer.
Could jury selection end today?
A jury could be in place as soon as today.
Judge Arun Subramanian wants the 600 potential jurors narrowed down to a group of 45 from whom the final panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will be chosen.
By lunchtime on Tuesday, 25 had been chosen, and that number had risen to approximately 35 by the end of the day.
The final ten should emerge today as would-be jurors are questioned about their experiences with domestic violence and sexual assault, attitudes toward law enforcement, and other factors that may inject bias into their handling of the case.
Lawyers from both sides will then be allowed to strike a number from the group without giving reason, finally arriving at the chosen 18.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to our rolling coverage of jury selection at the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
We’ll be bringing you the latest from the court throughout this morning as the panel of jurors is formed.
Judge Subramanian intends to build a pool of 45 prospective jurors from which the 12 members of the jury and six alternates can be selected.
By the close of Monday, 19 had been picked, and by lunch on Tuesday, another six were added, so the group should be well over halfway to reaching the target.
Court adjourns
After a brief sidebar with the lawyers, Judge Arun Subramanian adjourns court for the day, warning potential jurors not to read or post anything about the case.
After the panel departs, the lawyers agreed to strike more jurors from the pool.
What do we know about today's jurors?
As with Monday’s jury pool, this final stage of questioning has provided some insight into the lives of the potential jurors.
They live across the New York region, though Bronxville, Manhattan, Westchester, the Bronx, and Hell’s Kitchen were mentioned. It’s worth noting that the city boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island, and the suburbs of Long Island are not in the Southern District of New York federal court area.
Professionally, they work in oncology, legal services for women, kitchen design, manufacturing, medical services, banking, teaching for the blind, and for the MTA. One person recently left a job at WWE; another is a retired Navy Ship repairer; and another is a pilot for American Airlines.
For news, they go to NBC Nightly News, Today, Facebook, 1010 WINS, Morning Joe, YouTube, Reddit, or rely on alerts on their phone.
Other media mentioned included Essence magazine, The Athletic, ESPN, FS1, The New Yorker, and Men’s Health.
For entertainment, they watch Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Severance, Law & Order, American Idol, Survivor, Amazing Race, The Real Housewives, Basketball Wives, or stream Netflix, HBO, or Disney+.
Musically, they are into R&B, hip hop, Dave Brubeck, salsa, reggaeton, jazz, emo rock, Billy Joel, bachata, afrobeat, house music, gospel, alternative rock, and country.
In sport, they support Ohio State Football, the Knicks, the Mets (”since they became good again”), and in the WNBA, the New York Liberty.
And in any spare time they have left, they enjoy running, shooting hoops, dancing, going to Trader Joe’s, woodworking, biking, hiking, scuba diving, and surfing.
Questioning moves to the group stage
The non-excluded or excused jurors have been brought back into court together to give biographical information about jobs, hobbies, where they live, and what media they consume.
What were the jury questionnaire questions on graphic and sexually explicit materials?
In the extensive jury questionnaire that potential jurors were asked to fill out, there were two notable questions regarding the inclusion of “graphic” or “sexually explicit” videos or photographs.
There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?
It would be safe to assume this covers the Cassie video from the hotel hallway that several potential jurors have already seen.
There may be evidence of sexually explicit videos, photographs and language in connection with the case. Would such evidence interfere with your ability to sit fairly and impartially in hearing the evidence or lack of evidence?
Given the nature of the allegations against Diddy, this is not a surprising question and already one juror has been excused after saying she would not be able to cope with such material.
Juror excluded for bias toward victims from own experience
A juror explained to Judge Subramanian that they had been sexually assaulted when they were 19.
Sympathetically asked if they could still be on the case, they reply that if the defense were to argue the victims didn’t report the alleged incidents when they happen, they would understand why that would be and would be biased in their favor
The judge excludes the juror from the jury pool.
Judge grows frustrated over inclusion of some jurors
After excusing for cause the husband of a uniformed victim advocate in the Marine Corps in South Carolina over potential bias in favor of Diddy’s alleged victims, Judge Subramanian becomes frustrated with both parties after the next juror takes the stand.
The juror tells the judge that they have difficulty with English and so are excused, with Subramanian then turning to the defense and prosecution, asking why this keeps happening.
He says that he asked the parties to agree to set aside some jurors with issues like this - it takes us at least five minutes each time, noting that they are running out of time.
Subramanian adds that he wants both teams to have time to prepare for the trial.
Juror struck for being investigator on criminal fraud case
A juror who works at the New York City Department of Investigation is excluded, as he is currently working with the South District of New York on a criminal fraud case.