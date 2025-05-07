Diddy trial day 2: Jury selection continues

Jury selection continues today in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Manhattan’s federal court. The court must seat a panel of 18 New Yorkers — 12 jurors and six alternates — before opening statements on May 12.

Judge Arun Subramanian wants 45 would-be jurors from whom the final panel is selected, when lawyers strike off a limited number for reasons they are usually not required to disclose.

The music mogul is facing a five-count indictment accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

The rapper was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.” This included “Freak Offs,” recorded sex performances that prosecutors say Diddy arranged and forced victims to participate in. During searches of his homes, authorities said they seized supplies such as narcotics and 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.

Since then, prosecutors have brought two superseding indictments against the music mogul. In March, fresh allegations of “forced labor,” and in April, an additional charge of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has denied any accusations of wrongdoing and has rejected the government’s plea deal offer.