P. Diddy arrested for assault

Jury selection will continue today in the highly anticipated trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Manhattan’s federal court.

Prosecutors have brought a five-count indictment against the 55-year-old music mogul, accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

The rapper was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.” One such desire includes “Freak Offs,” recorded sex performances that prosecutors say Diddy arranged and forced victims to participate in. During searches of his homes in Miami and Florida, authorities said they seized supplies such as narcotics and 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.

Since then, prosecutors have brought two superseding indictments against the music mogul. In March, the new indictment detailed fresh allegations of “forced labor.” In April, the newest indictment brought an additional charge of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has also been the subject of a mountain of civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, rape and misconduct, with some cases dating to the 1990s. He’s denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Last Thursday, Diddy rejected the government’s plea deal offer.