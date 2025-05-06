Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial live: Potential jurors face more questions in rap mogul’s sex trafficking trial
Potential jurors will be questioned for a second day as the court works toward securing a jury for Diddy’s trial on sex trafficking charges
Jury selection will continue today in the highly anticipated trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs in Manhattan’s federal court.
Prosecutors have brought a five-count indictment against the 55-year-old music mogul, accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.
The rapper was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.” One such desire includes “Freak Offs,” recorded sex performances that prosecutors say Diddy arranged and forced victims to participate in. During searches of his homes in Miami and Florida, authorities said they seized supplies such as narcotics and 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.
Since then, prosecutors have brought two superseding indictments against the music mogul. In March, the new indictment detailed fresh allegations of “forced labor.” In April, the newest indictment brought an additional charge of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy has also been the subject of a mountain of civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, rape and misconduct, with some cases dating to the 1990s. He’s denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Last Thursday, Diddy rejected the government’s plea deal offer.
Jury selection day two to get underway soon
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of day two of jury selection in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.
More prospective jurors will be questioned today, but after day one, the court appears to be near securing the 18 people (12 jurors, six alternates) required to begin the trial on schedule on May 12.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the music mogul headed to trial on sex-trafficking accusations, rejected a last-minute plea deal with prosecutors, he confirmed in court on Thursday.
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution purposes, and has maintained his innocence since being arrested.
Ariana Baio reports.
For more than two decades, Sean “Diddy” Combs was one of hip-hop's most opportunistic entrepreneurs, spinning his hitmaking talents into a broad business empire that included a record label, a fashion brand, a TV network, deals with liquor companies and a key role in a reality TV show.
But U.S. prosecutors say that behind the scenes, Combs was coercing and abusing women with help from a network of associates who helped silence victims through blackmail and violence.
Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.
Here is a timeline of major events in his rise and fall:
The shocking allegations behind Diddy’s trial
Ariana Baio reports on everything we know about the case so far.
‘Freak offs’, baby oil and the Cassie tape: Allegations behind Diddy’s trial
In the criminal indictment for this week's sex trafficking trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the document lists many of the hip-hop mogul's aliases.
In the criminal indictment for this week’s sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the document lists many of the hip-hop mogul’s aliases.
Judge dismisses jurors
After that round of questioning, Judge Subrmanian dismisses the jurors for the day, saying that they will hear from the jury department, and asking them not to post anything online or to read about the case.
“I will see some of you on May 12.”
HBO juror works as photo producer
The court also learned a bit more about the HBO employee we heard from earlier.
What do we know about the remaining jurors?
Prospective jurors are drawn from a wide range of careers, we find out in group questioning.
They work in finance, web maintenance, massage therapy, freelance writing, retail, teaching, marketing, nursing, and accounts in the prison system, among other professions.
Jurors spend their time at church, watching Netflix, playing volleyball, cooking, going to the gym, playing cricket, and include supporters of both the Mets and the Yankees. They watch The Voice, The White Lotus, British detective shows on PBS, climate change documentaries, and ESPN.
They listen to alternative rock, R&B, hip hop, gospel, reggaeton, old Indian music, country, bluegrass, and Jazz, as well as NPR, 1010 WINS, and Joe Rogan.
Jurors also read The Atlantic, The New York Times, local news publications, food magazines, and The Bulwark.
Non-excused jurors face group questioning
Judge Subramanian has jurors who were not excused brought back into the courtroom for a round of group questioning.
They give biographical information, including about their education, where they live, what their hobbies are, and what media they consume.