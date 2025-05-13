Related: Everything to know about Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two witnesses have testified following opening statements and the conclusion of jury selection in the high-profile trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs — including a male escort who gave a graphic description of the “freak offs” involving the rapper and his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Twelve jurors and six alternates were finalized Monday before the roughly eight-week-long trial got underway in a Manhattan federal courtroom.

The first witness, LAPD Officer Israel Florez, was working security at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016 when Combs was seen on surveillance footage assaulting Ventura in the hotel’s hallway. He testified that Combs attempted to bribe him into staying quiet after, and prosecutors later showed the jury recordings taken from inside the hotel of the violent attack.

A second witness, male escort Daniel Phillip, testified that he was paid by Diddy to have sex with Ventura, with the rapper at least once directing him to apply more baby oil during the encounter.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges.

The music mogul was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024.

Diddy has denied any accusations of wrongdoing and has rejected the government’s plea deal offer.