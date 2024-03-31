✕ Close Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs declares innocence after FBI raids of his homes

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former back-up dancer of Sean “Diddy” Combs has spoken out to reveal her “horrific” experience with the rapper after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided this week.

Tanika Ray said in a social media post that she knew to “avoid him at all costs”, adding that “nothing that is happening is surprising”.

On Monday, federal agents raided Diddy’s mansions in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Following the raids, Diddy released a statement through his attorney denying all wrongdoing and calling the raids a “gross overuse of military-level force” for which there was “no excuse”.

The same day, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul – was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport for allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”.

Since the raids, other famous figures have weighed in on the case including rapper 50 Cent.

The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months. A lawsuit brought in February alleged that Diddy sexually assaulted music producer Rodney Jones and forced him to have sex with sex workers.