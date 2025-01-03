The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Matthew Livelsberger, the Green Beret who died in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, left behind a note describing the incident as a “stunt” to serve as a “wake up call” for the country.

Authorities are still piecing together the motive behind the blast outside of the Trump International Hotel on New Year’s Day that left Livelsberger dead and injured seven others. But two “letters” on his iPhone Notes app ahead of the explosion describing his personal and political grievances could provide clues, The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed in a Friday press conference.

“Fellow Servicemembers, Veterans, and all Americans, TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves,” the first note read.

Matthew Livelsberger, the bomber who blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger. Police said he left behind notes calling the incident a ‘stunt’ to serve as a ‘wake up call’ for the country ( LinkedIn )

In an excerpt from the second letter, Livelsberger wrote: “We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist! But right now we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse.”

He continued: “This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?”

“Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren underscored that these insights were just “excerpts” from his letters and that he offers additional information on a “variety” of subjects, including political grievances, societal issues, and personal challenges. Police are planning on releasing the letter so the public can understand his mindset, Koren said.