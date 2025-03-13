Stepmother held US man captive for 20 years until he set house on fire, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man was held captive for 20 years before setting fire to his bedroom in hopes of rescue, police say.

The man’s stepmother is now facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and cruelty.

Police said in a statement that first responders in the city of Waterbury, Connecticut rescued the 32-year-old man from an upstairs room after they were called to a house fire in February.

While the man was receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, he revealed that he had intentionally set the blaze, police said.

"I wanted my freedom," the man said, according to police.

The man added that he had been held captive since he was about 11 years old.

An investigation revealed that the man, who has not been publicly identified, "had been held in captivity for over 20 years, enduring prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment," police said.

Police say the man endured starvation, neglect and abuse

They added that he had not received any medical or dental care during that time.

"The suffering this victim endured for over 20 years is both heartbreaking and unimaginable," Chief Fernando Spagnolo said in a statement.

Kimberly Sullivan has been identified as the man's stepmother.

She has been charged with assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, cruelty and reckless endangerment.

Sullivan was arraigned and held in lieu of $300,000 bond on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old was “stunned to hear the allegations” and denied them, Sullivan’s attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, said.

"What she indicated to me was that they were absolutely not true, and as we get more information we intend to put up a vigorous defense," Kaloidis said over the phone.

"But she’s adamant she did not do the things that she’s accused of."

Kaloidis said he was still gathering information about the case and could not immediately say whether anyone else lived in the Waterbury home.