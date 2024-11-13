Desperate search for Gossip Girl actor Chanel Maya Banks who vanished two weeks ago

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A desperate search is currently underway to find a Gossip Girl actor who vanished without a trace two weeks ago.

Chanel Maya Banks, 36, starred as Sawyer Bennett in season three of the hit show in 2007 and has also had parts in Blue Bloods and Twelve, according to IMDB.

Now, Banks – who lives in the Playa Vista area of Los Angeles – is missing, with her family saying they have not seen or heard from her since October 30.

Banks’s cousin Danielle-Tori Singh told ABC7 that the family last spoke to the 36-year-old on Facetime on October 27. She then texted them on October 30.

That was the last contact they had with her.

The family said on a GoFundMe page that police conducted two welfare checks at her apartment on November 7 and again on November 8 – but Banks was nowhere to be found.

Singh said that she and her aunt then paid a visit to the apartment on November 10 and noticed all of her belongings still inside, except for her phone and laptop.

open image in gallery Chanel Maya Banks is seen starring as Sawyer Bennett in season three of Gossip Girl ( The CW )

Banks’s dog and car had also been left behind.

Singh said that it was very unusual for her cousin to go missing, saying that she would always have her dog with her and that she would never travel anywhere without telling her or her mom.

“In my soul, in my gut – something is not right,” Singh told ABC7.

Singh said that the GoFundMe will help the family hire a private investigator to try to find her and to support them with accomodation and transport in LA during their search.

The Independent has contacted the LAPD for information.