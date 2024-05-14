Chad Daybell trial live: Satellite images and key testimony in doomsday cult murder case
Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April, a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell
The trial of doomsday author Chad Daybell has featured some bizarre moments so far in the last seven weeks of testimony.
Daybell, 55, is on trial for the murders of Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ, seven, who went missing in 2019 and months later were found buried in his Idaho backyard.
He’s also accused in the sudden death of his then-wife Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep in October 2019. Weeks later, Daybell married Vallow. An autopsy later revealed Tammy’s death was due to asphyxiation.
Prosecutors say his “desire for sex, power, and money” led to their murders. John Prior, however, said his client was manipulated by Vallow.
Jurors learned about his system for rating people as “light” and “dark,” depending on his judgment of the degree to which they had been influenced by evil. On Monday, testimony turned graphic as jurors heard Vallow’s name for his penis.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, Mr Daybell faces either the death penalty or life in prison.
JJ Vallow’s grandfather hands out mints ahead of court
Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of slain JJ Vallow, is in court Tuesday along with about 30-40 spectators, according to East Idaho News’ Nate Eaton.
Eaton observed that Mr Woodcock had a big back of mints he got from Ruth’s Chris Steak House and said he’s passing them around the room.
“Here’s a little treat for everyone,” he says.
Chad Daybell is seated at the defence table and court is expected to begin shortly.
It can be livestreamed on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel.
Chad Daybell smiles in court as testimony reveals Lori Vallow’s nickname for his penis
FBI tactical specialist Nicole Heideman revealed to jurors on Monday text messages captured the couple discussing romantic liaisons after they met at a 2018 religious conference.
One message described how “Elena,” a fictional name the pair used for Vallow when discussing their relationship, “gripped the storm and they stared into each other’s eyes as intense waves wash over them,” according to the FBI agent.
The agent added that “the storm” appeared to be a nickname for Daybell’s anatomy, reportedly drawing a smile from the 55-year-old at the defence table.
Read more:
Chad Daybell trial: Graphic testimony as jury hears Lori Vallow’s name for his penis
Revelation came as court considered Chad Daybell’s text messages with Lori Vallow
Everything you need to know about the twisted case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
With ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow jailed for life for the murders of her children and her spouse’s first wife and Chad Daybell now on trial, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs.
What we know about the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder case
With ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow jailed for life for the murders of her children and her spouse’s first wife and Chad Daybell now on trial, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs
Testimony in Chad Daybell’s trial continues today
Chad Daybell’s high-profile trial continues today in Boise, Idaho.
Daybell, 55, is on trial for the murders of Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ, seven, who went missing in 2019 and months later were found buried in his Idaho backyard.
He’s also accused in the sudden death of his then-wife Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep in October 2019. Weeks later, Daybell married Vallow. An autopsy later revealed Tammy’s death was due to asphyxiation.