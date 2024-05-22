✕ Close Chad Daybell’s daughter testifies in his murder trial

Forensic pathologist Dr. Kathy Raven, who testified for the defense in Chad Daybell’s triple murder trial, told the court this week that the death of his former wife Tammy should’ve been classified as “undetermined” instead of asphyxia by homicide.

“Since we don’t know exactly what happened, we call it undetermined, and that’s what I would have called this,” Dr Raven said.

Tammy, an otherwise healthy 49-year-old died suddenly in her sleep on 19 October 2019 – just one month after Lori Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven, disappeared. Two weeks after her death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii.

It was only after the children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs – that questions were asked about Tammy’s death and her body was exhumed for an autopsy.

Utah’s Office of the Medical Examiner determined her death to be asphyxia by homicide and Daybell, 55, who penned doomsday books, was charged with her murder. He is also accused of murder in the deaths of Vallow’s children, who were found buried in his backyard in June 2020.

Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow justified the three killings by creating an apocalyptic belief system, which was part of an elaborate scheme to eliminate any obstacles from their life.

But Daybell’s attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow, who was convicted of the murders last year and received three life sentences.

If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.