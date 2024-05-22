Chad Daybell trial live: Forensic pathologist says Tammy Daybell’s death should have been ‘undetermined’
Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April, about a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell
Forensic pathologist Dr. Kathy Raven, who testified for the defense in Chad Daybell’s triple murder trial, told the court this week that the death of his former wife Tammy should’ve been classified as “undetermined” instead of asphyxia by homicide.
“Since we don’t know exactly what happened, we call it undetermined, and that’s what I would have called this,” Dr Raven said.
Tammy, an otherwise healthy 49-year-old died suddenly in her sleep on 19 October 2019 – just one month after Lori Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven, disappeared. Two weeks after her death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii.
It was only after the children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs – that questions were asked about Tammy’s death and her body was exhumed for an autopsy.
Utah’s Office of the Medical Examiner determined her death to be asphyxia by homicide and Daybell, 55, who penned doomsday books, was charged with her murder. He is also accused of murder in the deaths of Vallow’s children, who were found buried in his backyard in June 2020.
Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow justified the three killings by creating an apocalyptic belief system, which was part of an elaborate scheme to eliminate any obstacles from their life.
But Daybell’s attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow, who was convicted of the murders last year and received three life sentences.
If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Two of Chad and Tammy Daybell’s adult children testified that their mother’s health had been deteriorating months leading up to her death.
It was in defense of their father who has been accused of murdering her.
Andrea Cavallier reports:
RECAP: Chad Daybell’s defense calls on his children to testify
WATCH: Tammy’s cause of death should be 'undetermined’
Defense will continue with a new witness on Wednesday
Court has ended for the day.
The defense will continue with a new witness on Wednesday at 10:30am ET / 8:30am MT.
Today, the court heard from Dr Kathy Raven, who is board certified in anatomic, clinical, and forensic pathology and has worked in the area of forensic pathology for over 19 years.
The court also heard from Asmir Kararic, who is an investigator with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, as well as retired Rexburg Police Detective Rick Schmitt.
Court resumes with new witness
Court is back after lunch.
The defense has called the next witness to the stand.
Asmir Kararic is an investigator with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
Court breaks for lunch
Court is on break for lunch until 12:30pm ET.
Defense is still expected to call two more witnesses today.
Defense appears to call Tammy Daybell’s death a ‘murder’
While questioning forensic pathologist Dr Kathy Raven, defense attorney John Prior called Tammy Daybell’s death a murder.
The defense has been arguing that Tammy’s death was a result of her history of illness, relying noting testimony from her children who say she was often sick.
At one point in the redirect, Prior asks Raven: “Is that an example of confirmation bias when you take into account all of these other reports and statements of people who are not present at the murder?”
Several spectators invested in the trial took to X, previously Twitter, to point out the snafu.
Dr Raven says she is board certified in anatomic, clinical, and forensic pathology and has worked in the area of forensic pathology for over 19 years. She said she would call Tammy’s death “undetermined.”
Defense has two more witnesses set to testify today
Defense attorney John Prior told the court he has two more witnesses who are set to testify today.
He did not name the witnesses.
Court is on break and will resume when the first witness arrives.
The second witness is set to take the stand after lunch.
Daybell introduced children to Lori Vallow one day after Tammy’s funeral
Chad Daybell introduced his children to Lori Vallow one day after a funeral was held for his wife Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019, Daybell’s son-in-law Joseph Murray testified on Tuesday.
Joseph Murray, who is married to Daybell’s daughter, told the court that the children and Vallow met at the Daybell home – where Tammy was found dead on 19 October 2019.
He said it was the only time he met Vallow.
How did Tammy Daybell die?
Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell died by asphyxiation – and not peacefully in her sleep as was originally claimed.
Tammy, an otherwise healthy 49-year-old, died suddenly in her sleep on 19 October 2019 – just one month after Lori Vallow’s two children JJ and Tylee disappeared without a trace.
Despite the mysterious circumstances, her family declined an autopsy and Tammy’s death was ruled to be from natural causes.
Less than a month later, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii.
It was only after the two children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into Daybell and Vallow’s bizarre cult beliefs – that questions began being asked about Tammy’s death too.
In December 2019, investigators exhumed her body for an autopsy.
This led to Daybell and Vallow being charged with her murder.