Chad Daybell trial live: Lori Vallow ‘would love to testify’ in ‘cult prophet’ husband’s death penalty case, says uncle
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell, alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally on trial in the triple-murder case that shocked America.
After a week of jury selection, opening statements will begin Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.
On Monday, Vallow’s uncle Rex Conner told Court TV he believes his niece would love to testify in her husband’s case.
“I think she would love it,” he said. “To be able to get up there and talk about the alternative reality they’ve created together and they would hear nothing else except that alternative reality, their mission, that same type of dribble that came out in her statement at her sentencing.”
Daybell faces first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of his first wife Tammy, Vallow’s children, Tylee, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Who are the jurors seated in the Chad Daybell case?
A jury of 10 men and eight women have been seated in the trial of Chad Daybell.
Out of the 18 people chosen, there are six alternates.
However, all 18 will be present throughout the eight to 10 week trial.
The six alternates will be chosen before deliberations.
If the jury decides Daybell is guilty, they will be tasked with deciding if he should get the death penalty or life in prison.
Here’s the schedule for Chad Daybell’s trial
The following is a daily schedule for Chad Daybell’s trial beginning on Wednesday with opening statements.
The proceedings will be livestreamed each day on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel .
10:30 a.m. ET: Attorneys arrive
11:00 a.m. ET: Jury arrives
2:00 p.m. ET: Lunch break (30-45 minutes)
5:00-5:30 p.m. ET: Recess
Juror from Lori Vallow’s trial speaks out about Chad Daybell
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s disturbing texts revealed
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell exchanged texts in which they discussed inflicting pain on children and giving them “a reason to scream.”
In addition to raunchy text messages — some threaded together to form a lengthy story — the couple’s bizarre beliefs about possession and zombies and rating individuals on a light-to-dark scale were laid out.
Read more:
Doomsday cult, murders and children buried in a pet cemetery
As ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow spends the rest of her life in prison for the deaths of her children and her spouse’s first wife, Chad Daybell’s trial has started.
Opening statements will kick off on Wednesday morning in Ada County, Idaho.
Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs…
What we know about the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder case
What is Chad Daybell accused of doing?
Daybell was arrested on 9 June 2020 and booked into the Fremont County Jail after the remains of Lori Vallow’s children Tylee and JJ were found in his Rexburg, Idaho backyard.
He had left the house during the search as Rexburg Police, Fremont County Sheriff deputies and the FBI swarmed the property and began a dig that lasted for hours. But he was arrested a short time later.
Daybell has shown little to no emotion at his court appearances over the past four years.
On 21 March, he was transferred from Fremont County Jail to the Ada County Jail in Boise in preparation for his trial.
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the two children and the death of his former wife Tammy. He’s also charged with insurance fraud.
Prosecutors say that the couple conspired with Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to kill the children and Daybell’s wife both as part of their doomsday beliefs – but also to collect life insurance money, the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
Is Chad Daybell the doomsday cult mastermind behind the murders?
It’s a bizarre and tragic case of murder, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies – which played out in court for the first time when Lori Vallow stood trial.
Now, her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell will face a jury. Is he the true mastermind behind it all?
Opening statements begin on Wednesday at 8.30am MT/10.30am ET.
Andrea Cavallier and Rachel Sharp explain what to expect in the next chapter of the twisty saga:
Chad Daybell’s murder trial begins. Is he a doomsday cult mastermind?
Lori Vallow’s uncle describes Chad Daybell’s trial demeanor as ‘cold as ice’
Rex Conner, Lori Vallow’s uncle, appeared on Court TV on Monday where he shared his thoughts about Chad Daybell’s highly-anticipated trial and the alleged cult leader’s ability to remain expressionless and emotionless throughout the process.
“I hope they (the jury) will see right through him as they did in Lori’s trial,” Mr Conner said.
“The fact that he’s emotionless, I hope the message is that I’m uncaring, I’m uncaring, I’m as cold as ice and that’s why I was able to participate in the slaughter of these people.”
