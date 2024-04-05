Chad Daybell trial live: Grandparents of Lori Vallow’s slain son say ‘we’re ready’ as jury selection continues
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell, the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally in court for his trial over the triple-murder case that shocked America.
Jury selection began on Monday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock have spoken out to say that they plan to attend every day of the trial when it gets under way after jury selection.
“We’re ready for It,” Mr Woodcock told KSLTV. “Let’s get this show on the road.”
If convicted, Mr Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Is Chad Daybell a doomsday cult mastermind behind the murders?
It’s a bizarre and tragic case of murder, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies – which played out in court for the first time when Lori Vallow stood trial.
Now, her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell will face a jury. Is he the true mastermind behind it all?
Andrea Cavallier and Rachel Sharp explain what to expect in the next chapter of the twisty saga:
Chad Daybell’s murder trial begins. Is he a doomsday cult mastermind?
Where are the children? Remains found buried in Daybell’s backyard
Nine months after the children went missing in 2019, the children’s family members’ worst fears were realised when JJ and Tylee’s remains were discovered buried in Daybell’s backyard in June 2020.
JJ’s body was found in a black plastic bag wrapped in duct tape while Tylee’s body had been dismembered and burned in a fire pit, before being buried in the pet cemetery.
Cellphone data places Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in the yard of Daybell’s property in the hours after both of the children’s disappearances.
The morning after Tylee was last seen alive, Daybell also sent a text to his wife to say that he had shot a raccoon and buried it in the pet cemetery on the grounds of their property.
What is Chad Daybell charged with?
Daybell was arrested on 9 June 2020 and booked into the Fremont County Jail after the remains of Lori Vallow’s children were found in his Rexburg, Idaho backyard.
He had left the house during the search as Rexburg Police, Fremont County Sheriff deputies and the FBI swarmed the property and began a dig that lasted for hours. But he was arrested a short time later.
Daybell has shown little to no emotion at his court appearances over the past four years.
On 21 March 2024, he was transferred from Fremont County Jail to the Ada County Jail in Boise in preparation for his April trial.
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the two children and the death of his former wife Tammy. He’s also charged with insurance fraud.
Prosecutors say that the couple conspired with Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to kill the children and Daybell’s wife both as part of their doomsday beliefs – but also to collect life insurance money, the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
Juror from Lori Vallow’s trial speaks out about Chad Daybell
Juror could face fine and jail time for not showing up to court
There are 16 potential jurors who were expected in court for afternoon questioning.
One juror has not shown up. Judge Boyce said the juror has until 5pm to appear or provide good explanation why they did not show up.
However, if that person does not show up or have a good enough reason, they could face a $500 fine and up to five days in jail.
When will Chad Daybell’s trial start?
Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April with jury selection. It has been underway for four days.
The court needs a jury of 50 potential jurors before the state and the defence can each strike until they’re down to 18 jurors – 16 jurors plus six alternates.
By lunch break on Thursday, 41 had been selected. There are 16 more potential jurors coming in to be questioned this afternoon. The jury pool could reach 50 by the end of the day.
Court resumes at 1.30pm MT/3.30pm ET.
Motion filed to delay Chad Daybell’s trial
Last Friday, just days before Chad Daybell’s trial began, a motion to delay the proceedings was filed through the iCourt portal.
It was filed by Terry Ratliff, a lawyer who practices in Mountain Home, East Idaho News reported.
But there are few details about why the motion was filed and what’s included in the motion, which has since been sealed by Judge Boyce.
“On March 29, 2024, at 11:42 p.m. MST, a non-party presented for filing its ‘MOTIONE {sic] TO INTERVENE AND TO CONTIUE [sic] THE ThtAL IN THESE PROCEDINGS [sic).,” Boyce wrote in his order. “Both the state and the defense have raised concerns about the impropriety of this attempt to intervene – procedurally and substantively. Additionally, both the state and the defense have requested the court immediately seal the document, or alternatively strike it from the case.”
The motion will remain sealed until the judge is able to schedule a hearing to determine whether it will remain sealed “and set the substance of the motion for hearing.”
Watch live: Day 4 of jury selection in Chad Daybell’s trial underway
Jury selection continues today in Chad Daybell’s triple murder trial.
Court is expected begin soon on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube page.
Day 4 of jury selection ended yesterday with a total of 37 qualified jurors.
They need a jury pool of 50 people before each side can start using their peremptory strikes.
A jury of 12 plus six alternates could be set by today with opening statements likely for Monday.
What to expect today in Chad Daybell’s trial
Jury selection continues in Ada County for a fourth day.
An end is in sight, however, as it was revealed that 37 people have moved on to the potential jury pool of 50.
Both sides will then have a chance to strike before the group is down to 12 people and six alternates.
Court resumes today at 9amMT/12pmET.
RECAP of Day 3: Jury pool in Daybell trial reaches 37 potential jurors
As of Wednesday, there are 37 potential jurors who are now part of the jury pool.
They need 50 people in the pool before each side can begin their strikes.
The official seated jury will be at 18 people, which includes the six alternates.