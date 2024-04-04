✕ Close Juror from Lori Vallow’s trial speaks out about Chad Daybell

Chad Daybell, the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally in court for his trial over the triple-murder case that shocked America.

Jury selection began on Monday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.

Daybell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock have spoken out to say that they plan to attend every day of the trial when it gets under way after jury selection.

“We’re ready for It,” Mr Woodcock told KSLTV. “Let’s get this show on the road.”

If convicted, Mr Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.