Chad Daybell trial live: Grandparents of Lori Vallow’s slain son say ‘we’re ready’ as jury selection continues
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell, the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally in court for his trial over the triple-murder case that shocked America.
Jury selection began on Monday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock have spoken out to say that they plan to attend every day of the trial when it gets under way after jury selection.
“We’re ready for It,” Mr Woodcock told KSLTV. “Let’s get this show on the road.”
If convicted, Mr Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Grandparents of Lori Vallow’s slain son say they’re ‘ready’ to face Chad Daybell in court
Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandparents of Lori Vallow’s murdered son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, have spoken out to say that they plan to attend every day of Chad Daybell’s trial when it gets under way after jury selection.
“We’re ready for It,” Mr Woodcock told KSLTV. “Let’s get this show on the road.”
He added: “We know it’s going to be hard again. It’s going to be difficult. It’s going to be tiring,” he said. “It’s going to be a bit of strain, and it’s going to be emotional.”
The Woodcocks sat through every of Vallow’s trial last year, hearing graphic details of how their grandson was murdered and buried in Mr Daybell’s yard.
Could Chad Daybell be sentenced to death if he is found guilty?
If Daybell is found guilty at the end of his trial, he could be sentenced to life in prison or could face the death penalty.
His attorney John Prior filed a motion to have the death penalty taken off the table, but Judge Boyce denied the request.
If jurors return a guilty verdict, they first will need to consider whether any aggravating factors apply in the case. The jurors will be sequestered during deliberations.
Those aggravating factors are:
- At the time the murder was committed, the defendant also committed another murder
- The defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life
- The murder was committed during another serious crime
- The murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity”
If the jurors decide there are no aggravating factors, Judge Boyce will sentence Daybell anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.
Sentencing will take place immediately following the verdict.
Lori Vallow claims ‘no one was murdered’ in bizarre sentencing statement
A sobbing Lori Vallow shockingly claimed that “no one was murdered” as she broke her silence for the first time over the horrific murders of her two children and her lover’s wife in a chilling statement at her sentencing in July 2023.
In the bizarre remarks, the so-called “cult mom” read out a Bible quote, spoke of visiting “heaven” and continued to channel her doomsday cult beliefs while claiming “I have had many communications with Jesus Christ”.
While her victims’ loved ones were forced to listen in horror, she claimed that she had communicated with her murdered children Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow as well as “her friend” Tammy Daybell from beyond the grave – and that they are “very happy”.
Why is Lori Vallow facing fresh murder conspiracy charges in Arizona?
Lori Vallow’s children weren’t the only victims as her descent into cult beliefs led to a trail of death and destruction in her wake.
She’s now jailed in Arizona on charges for conspiring to kill two other relatives.
Andrea Cavallier reports...
Why is Lori Vallow facing fresh murder conspiracy charges in Arizona?
Lori Vallow’s children weren’t the only victims as her descent into cult beliefs led to a trail of death and destruction in her wake. She’s now jailed in Arizona on charges for conspiring to kill two other relatives, Andrea Cavallier reports
Watch: Chad Daybell cornered and quizzed on whereabouts of missing kids
Gag order issued after defence talks to media
Judge Steven Boyce issued a gag order earlier this week after Chad Daybell’s attorney spoke to KIVI-TV ahead of the trial.
In the interview, he talked about how he and Daybell met and whether or not Lori Vallow could be called as a witness, to which he said “it’s possible.”
The gag order was issued against all the parties in the case.
“Counsel in this case have recently raised concerns about pervasive media coverage,” Judge Boyce said in the official order. “The Court is now advised, and has confirmed, that counsel for the Defense participated in an interview with a reporter about this case.”
The order said “attorneys for any interested party” in this case, or any attorney that has worked in the case previously, are “prohibited from making “extrajudicial statements” between now and 15 April.
Who is Chad Daybell’s defence attorney John Prior?
John Prior, who has represented Chad Daybell since he was arrested on murder charges in 2021 along with his wife Lori Vallow, is now a one-man show.
In January, he filed the motion saying his client cannot afford to pay him, and that he is not qualified to defend someone in a death penalty case.
But the judge denied his motion to withdraw ahead of the long-awaited death penalty trial.
He is now defending Daybell on his own.
Who are the key players in the ‘doomsday cult’ murder case?
Chad Daybell is finally standing trial for the murders of his wife Tammy Daybell and Lori Vallow’s children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan – almost one year after Vallow was convicted in the slayings.
It’s a bizarre and tragic case that has shocked the nation over the last few years as it unravel, revealing a web of lies and a string of mysterious deaths.
Here are the key players in the sprawling case:
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow: Who are the key players in ‘doomsday cult’ murder case?
Chad Daybell is about to go on trial for the murders of his wife Tammy Daybell and Lori Vallow’s children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Juror who convicted Lori Vallow speaks out about Chad Daybell
A juror who found Vallow guilty last year will be at Daybell’s trial, which began with jury selection Monday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.
“They proved to one jury that Lori was guilty and now they are going to try to prove to another jury that Chad is guilty,” Tom Evans told Court TV. “But I think both can be true. I think Chad was the guru, he was the leader, he was the religious priest holder in that relationship.”
Mr Evans added that the jury there will be “hard content” they will have to absorb during trial. He wrote a book about the trial due to be released in May.
Watch live: Day 3 of jury selection in Chad Daybell’s trial underway
Jury selection continues today in Chad Daybell’s triple murder trial.
The livestream is up on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel, but court is set to resume at 11am ET/9amMT.
Day 2 of jury selection ended yesterday with a total of 20 qualified jurors.
They need a jury pool of 50 people before each side can start using their peremptory strikes.
A jury of 12 plus six alternates could be set by the end of the week.