Chad Daybell trial – live: Second day of jury selection concludes for husband of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
The husband of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally having his day in court as he goes on trial over the triple-murder case that shocked America.
Chad Daybell’s trial began on Monday in Ada County Courthouse, Idaho, with jury selection, which is expected to last a week. The trial is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.
The 55-year-old doomsday author and father-of-five is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell, and his second wife Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Tylee and JJ vanished in September 2019, with Tammy dying suddenly the next month.
As Vallow and Mr Daybell jetted to Hawaii to marry on a beach, a desperate search got under way to find the missing children. In June 2020, their remains were found in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property.
Last year, Vallow was convicted of all charges over the three murders and was sentenced to life in prison. At her trial, jurors heard how she, Mr Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Grandfather of Lori Vallow’s murdered son JJ brands Chad Daybell a ‘wimp’
Almost one year after “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow was convicted of killing her two children and conspiring to murder her love rival, the victim’s family members are returning to the same Idaho courtroom to see her husband Chad Daybell go on trial for the slayings.
Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of Lori Vallow’s murdered seven-year-old son JJ Vallow, told East Idaho News in a recent interview that he and his wife Kay will be once again traveling from their Louisiana home to Idaho for the proceedings.
Mr Woodcock said he believes prosecutors will prove their case against the alleged cult leader, who he described as a “wimp of a man”.
Grandfather of Lori Vallow’s murdered son brands Chad Daybell a ‘wimp’ ahead of trial
Jury selection for Chad Daybell’s trial is scheduled to begin 1 April in Ada County, Idaho
Tammy Daybell’s siblings releases statement as trial begins
Tammy Daybell’s siblings released a statement on 1 April through the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation, a charity in her honor that advocates for literacy programs in Utah and Idaho.
“While the trial brings its own set of challenges, our love for Tammy fuels our determination to make a positive, lasting impact in her name. Through our work together, we honor her memory and foster literacy in our community; something she worked her whole life to achieve,” Michael Douglas, Tammy’s oldest sibling and the foundation’s CFO, said in the statement.
When her body was exhumed for an autopsy in 2020, it was discovered that she had died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation.”
Who was Tammy Daybell?
Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell. On 19 October 2019, the healthy 49-year-old died suddenly in her sleep.
Despite the mysterious circumstances, her husband declined an autopsy and her death was ruled from natural causes.
Less than weeks later, he married Lori Vallow.
It was only after her two children were reported missing weeks later – and authorities began delving into Vallow and Daybell, their sudden remarriage and bizarre cult beliefs – that questions began being asked about her death.
Investigators exhumed her body for an autopsy in December 2020 and found that Tammy had died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation.”
In a shocking moment revealed at Vallow’s trial, Daybell had predicted his wife Tammy would soon be dead.
Daybell is charged with murder in relation to her death, as well as the murders of Vallow’s two children. He’s also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for all three deaths.
Watch as Lori Vallow claims murdered children are ‘happy in heaven’
Lori Vallow Daybell: Timeline of ‘doomsday cult mom’ case
More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now behind bars staring down a life in prison.
Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.
The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
Here’s a full timeline:
Lori Vallow Daybell: Timeline of ‘doomsday cult mom’ case
The case of Lori Vallow spans a deeply disturbing pattern of unexplained deaths, bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies and murder
What is the bizarre ‘doomsday’ cult at centre of murders
After the couple met and their relationship grew more intense, so too did Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow’s apocalyptic beliefs.
Daybell had been writing books about apocalyptic scenarios loosely based on the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – and Vallow followed them before the pair met.
She was married to Charles Vallow at the time, who claimed in divorce papers that Vallow believed she was a god-like figure chosen to carry out the work of 144,000 believers.
Multiple friends said the couple believed they could drive out evil spirits and seek revelations from “beyond the spiritual veil”.
Most chillingly, the couple allegedly believed that people, including JJ and Tylee, had become “zombies”. They allegedly had a scoring system for ranking how far people’s souls had gone from good to evil.
The only way to then rid an individual of the zombies would be for them to die, according to documents.
How did Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow meet?
They met in October 2018 at a religious conference in St. George, Utah. They began recording together on the Preparing a People podcast “Time to Warrior Up” as well as other podcasts, many of which focused on the end of the world.
At the time, Vallow was married to Charles Vallow, who had become concerned for his wife’s mental health and went to the police for help. He filed for divorce in January 2019 but later withdrew the filing.
Vallow’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Charles in July 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. Cox claimed the shooting was in self-defence.
Just a year after Daybell and Vallow met, and less than three weeks after Tammy had died, they married in Hawaii on 5 November 2019.
RECAP: Day 2 of jury selection in Chad Daybell’s trial
On Tuesday, several potential jurors were dismissed because they said the long time commitment of the weeks-long trial would present undue hardship.
However, 20 potential jurors advanced to the next round in the jury selection process. The 20th juror advanced just before lunch break and court was dismissed early.
The jury pool needs to reach 50 people before the prosecution and the defence began to strike in order to whittle it down to 18 seated jurors – with six of those being alternates.
Jury selection is expected to take about a week. Eighteen jurors will be picked, with six of them serving as alternates.
JJ’s grandparents return to Idaho for second shot at justice
Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of Lori Vallow’s murdered seven-year-old son JJ Vallow, told The Independent that they will be back in the Ada County courtroom later this week and will be staying during the duration of Chad Daybell’s trial.
Mr Woodcock and his wife Kay, who is Charles Vallow’s sister, were regulars at Lori’s trial last year.
They’ll return this year, traveling from their home in Louisiana, for another shot of justice.
In a recent interview, Mr Woodcock told East Idaho News that he believes prosecutors will prove their case against the alleged cult leader, who he described as a “wimp of a man”.
“I’m totally confident that he’ll be found guilty,” Mr Woodcock said. “If you took a picture of Chad on April 1 in court and you found a picture of him four years ago when he was in court, I don’t think there’s any change.
“His demeanour hasn’t changed, his attitude hasn’t changed – he’s so blasé and just a wimp of a man.”
Jury selection ends for the day
Jury selection has ended for the day in Chad Daybell’s trial in Ada County.
Twenty jurors have been passed, but 30 more are still needed before reaching a jury pool of 50.
The judge, the prosecution, and the defence will use the time this afternoon to review juror questionnaires.
Court resumes Wednesday morning at 9amMT/11amET.