✕ Close Prosecution delivers opening statements in murder trial of Chad Daybell

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chad Daybell’s “desire for sex, power, and money led to the murders” of his former wife Tammy Daybell and the children of his new wife Lori Vallow, prosecutors said during opening statements at his death penalty trial on Wednesday.

The “doomsday cult” author is charged with murder in the 2019 deaths of Tammy, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, who were found buried on Daybell’s property in Idaho.

“Two dead children buried in this defendant's backyard,” prosecuting attorney Rob Wood said during opening statements. “The next month, his wife dead in their bed. Seventeen days later, this defendant marries Lori Vallow.”

Mr Wood said Daybell was motivated by “sex, money and power,” and that he sought to eliminate “obstacles” in pursuit of a life with Vallow.

Daybell’s defence attorney, however, said his client was manipulated by Vallow.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.