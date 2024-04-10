Chad Daybell trial live: Lori Vallow ‘would love to testify’ in ‘cult prophet’ husband’s death penalty case, says uncle
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell, alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally on trial in the triple-murder case that shocked America.
After a week of jury selection, opening statements will begin Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.
On Monday, Vallow’s uncle Rex Conner told Court TV he believes his niece would love to testify in her husband’s case.
“I think she would love it,” he said. “To be able to get up there and talk about the alternative reality they’ve created together and they would hear nothing else except that alternative reality, their mission, that same type of dribble that came out in her statement at her sentencing.”
Daybell faces first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of his first wife Tammy, Vallow’s children, Tylee, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Cult beliefs, hazmat suits and charred remains
Last year, it was Chad Daybell’s wife Lori Vallow who was at the centre of the bizarre case involving cults and multiple deaths.
Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments in her high-profile trial, which ended with Vallow’s conviction for the murder of her two youngest children.
Timeline of the ‘doomsday cult’ case
More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now behind bars staring down a life in prison.
Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.
The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Daybell’s property in Idaho.
Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
Now, Daybell is facing his own trial in the children’s murders as well as the death of his former wife, Tammy Daybell. Here’s a timeline of the tragic and bizarre case:
Chad Daybell could face death penalty if found guilty
If Daybell is found guilty at the end of his trial, he could be sentenced to life in prison or could face the death penalty.
His attorney John Prior filed a motion to have the death penalty taken off the table, but Judge Boyce denied the request.
If jurors return a guilty verdict, they first will need to consider whether any aggravating factors apply in the case. The jurors will be sequestered during deliberations.
Those aggravating factors are:
At the time the murder was committed, the defendant also committed another murder
The defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life
The murder was committed during another serious crime
The murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity”
If the jurors decide there are no aggravating factors, Judge Boyce will sentence Daybell anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.
Sentencing will take place immediately following the verdict.
The charges against Chad Daybell
- Murder of Tammy Daybell
- Murder of Joshua “JJ” Vallow
- Murder of Tylee Ryan
- Conspiracy to commit murder of Tammy Daybell
- Conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in the death of Joshua “JJ” Vallow
- Conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in the death of Tylee Ryan
Who is Chad Daybell: Gravedigger, ‘doomsday’ author, killer?
Chad Daybell dug graves while he was a student at Brigham Young University and worked as a cemetery sexton in Utah for almost 20 years.
He told the Deseret News in 1992 that he believed digging graves helped him through school.
Daybell later founded his own publishing company, Spring Creek Book Company.
He authored several fiction and nonfiction books – many of them doomsday books loosely based on the teachings centered around The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married his first wife Tammy in 1990 and they founded Spring Creek Book Company together in Utah – the company which published his doomsday books.
The couple had five children together and moved to Salem, Idaho, in 2015.
Among his teachings, he claimed he could teleport, could see into the future, see dead people, and that he and Vallow were part of the chosen 144,000.
The tragic murders of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow
It would be nine months before the remains of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow were discovered in the pet cemetery of Chad Daybell’s yard in Idaho after they were reported missing.
Their final moments had clearly been brutal.
Little JJ, still in his pyjamas, had been suffocated with a plastic bag wrapped around his head with tape, the scratch marks on his neck revealing the young boy desperately fought for his life.
Tylee’s cause of death may never be known as her body was hacked into pieces with a pickaxe and badly burned.
But the children weren’t the only victims as Vallow’s descent into extreme cult beliefs led to a trail of death and destruction in her wake.
Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy and Vallow’s fourth husband Charles are also dead, while others – who testified to being shot at – appear to have had a lucky escape.
It’s a tragic and shocking case that has horrified America for the last four years because of, not only the brutality of the murders, but the unanswered questions that remain around the role cult beliefs played in what happened.
Why did Lori Vallow kill her children Tylee and JJ?
At Lori Vallow’s trial, prosecutors said that Vallow, Chad Daybell and their inner circle believed in a “rating system of light and dark” with certain death percentages for how they ranked the spirits of the people around them.
Over time, this then evolved into the belief that some people had become “zombies”. And that the only way to get rid of the zombie was to destroy the human body it was in.
Shockingly, this included her two children.
Before their disappearances, Vallow had told friends that they had been taken over by “dark spirits”, and that Tylee was possessed by a demon named “Hillary”, according to courtroom testimony.
Chilling text messages sent to Mr Daybell revealed her complaining that: “We r both so tired of taking care of demons. We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them.”
One month later, the children vanished.
Attorneys remain under gag order until 10 April
Judge Steven Boyce issued a gag order in Chad Daybell’s trial after the murder suspect’s attorney John Prior spoke to KIVI-TV in Boise just days before the proceedings.
Mr Prior, who is the sole defence for Daybell said he is ready to go forward with the case and that Daybell “wants to tell his story.”
When asked by KIVI-TV if Daybell’s wife, convicted killer Lori Vallow, might testify, he said “anything is possible.”
Two days later, Judge Boyce issued a gag order barring any of the attorneys or parties in the case from talking about it until after jury selection and opening statements. Opening statements are set for Wednesday, 10 April.