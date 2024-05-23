✕ Close Chad Daybell’s daughter testifies in his murder trial

The defense for Chad Daybell is nearing the end in the triple murder case with the “cult prophet” yet to take the stand.

Daybell, 55, is on trial for the murders of his first wife Tammy, who died suddenly on October 19, 2019 – just one month after Lori Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven, disappeared.

Two weeks after Tammy’s death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii.

It was only after the children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs – that questions were asked about Tammy’s death and her body was exhumed for an autopsy. It was determined she had died of asphyxia and Daybell was charged with her murder.

He was also charged with the murders of Vallow’s two children, who were found buried in Daybell’s Idaho backyard nine months after they went missing.

Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow justified the three killings by creating an apocalyptic belief system, which was part of an elaborate scheme to eliminate any obstacles from their life.

But Daybell’s attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow, who was convicted of the murders last year and received three life sentences.

Vallow did not take the stand in her defense, but there has been speculation that Daybell could testify at his own death penalty trial in a bid to save his life.

If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.