Chad Daybell trial live: Defense nears end of case with Lori Vallow’s ‘cult prophet’ husband yet to testify
Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April, about a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell
The defense for Chad Daybell is nearing the end in the triple murder case with the “cult prophet” yet to take the stand.
Daybell, 55, is on trial for the murders of his first wife Tammy, who died suddenly on October 19, 2019 – just one month after Lori Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven, disappeared.
Two weeks after Tammy’s death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii.
It was only after the children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into the couple’s bizarre cult beliefs – that questions were asked about Tammy’s death and her body was exhumed for an autopsy. It was determined she had died of asphyxia and Daybell was charged with her murder.
He was also charged with the murders of Vallow’s two children, who were found buried in Daybell’s Idaho backyard nine months after they went missing.
Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow justified the three killings by creating an apocalyptic belief system, which was part of an elaborate scheme to eliminate any obstacles from their life.
But Daybell’s attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow, who was convicted of the murders last year and received three life sentences.
Vallow did not take the stand in her defense, but there has been speculation that Daybell could testify at his own death penalty trial in a bid to save his life.
If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Defense rests case in Chad Daybell trial
After four days of witness testimony, the defense has rested its case in the Chad Daybell trial.
Attorney John Prior told the court before the break that his client will not take the stand to testify in his own defense.
The state said they intend to call three rebuttal witnesses for testimony that will take one and a half to two days.
Closing arguments will follow.
Chad Daybell will not take the stand in his defense
The triple murder suspect will not take the stand in his own defense.
Judge Boyce says the defense does not intend to call further witnesses.
Boyce tells Daybell that the jurors will be told that he has a constitutional right not to testify and if he does not, it can’t be used against him during jury deliberations.
He then asked the defense if Daybell intended to testify. Prior said he does not.
The judge asks Daybell if it’s his decision not to testify.
“That is correct.”
The defense will rest when court returns from break.
‘No way to tell’ where murders took place
On redirect, Prior drives home the point that there is no specific way to determine where these traumas took place.
Dr Bartelink responds that there is no way to tell.
Prior finishes testimony with Dr Bartelink and he is excused.
Expert anthropologist says parts of Tylee Ryan's remains were missing
Defense attorney John Prior displays an illustration of a skeleton and asks Dr Bartelink to point out parts of Tylee that were not recovered.
“We found there were certain areas of Tylee Ryan’s remains that were absent,” Bartelink said.
Dr Bartelink believes the body was burned in whole. He does not know if the body was burned and then placed in Daybell’s backyard.
On cross, Dr Bartelink confirmed that it’s possible that Tylee’s remains could be burned within a two hour time period, but could not make that determination.
“She could have been burned on the property but it is also possible that she could have been burned elsewhere,” he said.
Expert says combustibles needed to burn body
Dr Bartelink says you would need a large quantity of wood or other combustibles to burn a body over a long period of time.
He is explaining his experience and training with body burning.
“A body does not easily burn without having combustible materials.”
Dr Bartelink says you usually need other types of combustible materials because accelerants don’t usually last.
Tylee Ryan’s dismembered and burned remains were found buried in Daybell’s backyard.
Defense is expected to rest today
Defense attorney John Prior is expected to rest this morning.
Prosecutor Rocky Wixom said on Wednesday that the state intends to call rebuttal witnesses for further questioning.
That will last one and a half to two days.
Chad Daybell’s defense attorney arrives at court
Chad Daybell’s defense attorney John Prior has arrived at court for his client’s death penalty trial as testimony nears an end.
Chad Daybell's defense attorney John Prior has arrived at court for his client's death penalty trial as testimony nears an end.
Prosecutors arrive at court as trial nears end
Prosecutors Rob Wood and Ingrid Batey have arrived at the Ada County Courthouse for day 29 of Chad Daybell’s trial, East Idaho News’ Nate Eaton reports from Boise.
Prosecutors Rob Wood and Ingrid Batey have arrived at the Ada County Courthouse for day 29 of Chad Daybell's trial.
Emma Daybell Murray among rebuttal witnesses
Court is back on record as the parties discussed Emma Daybell’s testimony on the life insurance that she and her mother allegedly upped.
Emma said on the stand that “we did not consult with our husbands” when they signed the life insurance forms. Judge Boyce said he will allow the state to question Emma about the statement when rebuttal witnesses are called.
Boyce previously determined that a statement made by Janice Olson, Tammy’s co-worker, about changing Tammy’s life insurance policy could not be admitted. But because Emma then brought up the issue during her testimony later in the trial, the state wants to be able to bring in the statement.
Boyce says there are two other potential witness issues relating to Det. Ray Hermosillo and Dep. Colter Cannon.
Prosecutor Rocky Wixom says Hermosillo was released from his subpoena but the state wants to recall him as a rebuttal witness. He says the detective has been hyper vigilant at not watching any part of the trial. However, Prior does not want Hermosillo recalled.
“I am extremely skeptical that Officer Hermosillo did not discuss the case with any other officers involved,” he said.
Boyce assures Prior that Hermosillo will be placed under oath like other witnesses so he will need to tell the truth about whether or not he watched the trial or discussed it with others.
Wixom says the rebuttal case will take one and a half to two days and the questioning will be narrow and focused.
Court will resume tomorrow at 8:30am MT/10:30am ET where a proposed schedule will be presented to the court.
Court ends for the day
Judge Boyce has dismissed the public from the courtroom.
Jurors, the attorneys and the judge will remain in the courtroom to discuss scheduling.
Court is in recess until tomorrow.