Police say the father of a two-year-old autistic boy who drowned during the devastating rainfall that impacted Southern California in September, recklessly drove into floodwaters, causing his child’s death.

Brandon Padilla-Aguilera, 26, was arrested in Barstow on October 17 for his alleged role in his son, Xavier’s, death on September 18.

The father was driving in Barstow with his son, who was non-verbal, when they were swept off the road by floodwaters.

The pair later became separated when they both attempted to exit the vehicle, according to a statement from the Barstow Police Department.

Shortly after, emergency services arrived and rushed Brandon to the hospital, but Xavier remained missing.

A day later, the two-year-old’s body was found in the San Bernardino County Flood Control channel.

open image in gallery Brandon Padilla-Aguilera was arrested at his home for the alleged involvement of the drowning of his son, Xavier ( Barstow Police Department )

An investigation followed, resulting in the arrest of Padilla-Aguilera at his home. Initially, murder charges were brought against the father.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney later reduced the charges to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to a statement.

Police released a photograph of Padilla-Aguilera being led away by police and taken into custody.

According to ABC News, Padilla-Aguilera has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

During the flood, he was rescued by the Barstow Fire Department from a flood-created island in the heart of the water.

An image shared by the police department showed his vehicle nearby, with much of the car being submerged in water.

open image in gallery Xavier was just two years old when he drowned in the flood ( Facebook )

open image in gallery Padilla-Aguilera’s vehicle was swept off the road by flood waters caused by the remnants of Storm Mario ( Barstow Police Department )

His aunt, Leanna, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that Brandon was taken to the hospital with unstable vital signs, water in his lungs, cuts and bruises, as well as swelling caused by a waterborne infection.

Carolyn Tackett, Brandon’s mother, told ABC that Padilla-Aguilera had tried to pull his son from the car before being carried away by the waters. She also claimed that Brandon did not know how to swim.

Tackett added that the family was already mourning a family member before the devastating floods took place.

“Yesterday we had a funeral for my mom,” Tackett said shortly before Xavier’s body was found. “My son drove home with my grandson. I guess the road — something happened to the road. All I know is that my son's car ended up with the bumpers down here under the bridge.”

A memorial to Xavier has been placed in Barstow, near the site where the child fell into the water.

The floods were caused by the remnants of Storm Mario, which brought heavy rain to Southern California and caused mudslides in San Bernardino.