Movie star Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home was broken into and ransacked by thieves, a report says.

NBC News reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a burglary at the actor’s house.

The thieves took an unknown amount of miscellaneous property.

Pitt was not home at the time, sources told the network, and is currently promoting F1: The Movie.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to NBC that a break-in occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere in London on June 23, 2035 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f )

They did not identify who lived in the home or who owned it

Police are searching for three suspects who climbed over a fence and broke in through the home's front window, sources told the network.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in F1 The Movie ( Apple TV + )

Pitt’s most recent public appearance was at the European premiere of F1 in London’s Leicester Square.

He made a surprise appearance alongside fellow movie icon Tom Cruise, as well as the film's cast, including Damson Idris and Javier Bardem.

The homes of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been targeted by thieves in the past, often when they are not in residence.

In February, the LA home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was reportedly burglarized on Valentine’s Day.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise surprised fans at the European Premiere of F1: The Movie ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f )

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation confirmed the incident to NBC at the time. There were no details on what items or property, if any, were stolen.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Pacific Palisades home was hit in August 2024, and Marlon Wayans’ home was broken into late in June.

Jessie J lost over $20,000 worth of jewellery when her home was robbed in October 2024.

LAFC soccer player Olivier Giroud’s LA home was burglarised earlier this month, with nearly $500,000 worth of jewellery taken, according to ESPN.