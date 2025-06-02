The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A peaceful demonstration raising awareness for Israeli hostages took a harrowing turn after a man allegedly used Molotov cocktails to set marchers ablaze.

Police in Boulder, Colorado, urged locals to evacuate the area around Pearl Street Mall after receiving a report at around 2 p.m. on Sunday that a man was setting people on fire. An adult man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Police have shied away from calling the attack “targeted,” but noted that demonstrators were walking down Pearl Street at the time of the incident. FBI Director Kash Patel, however, swiftly described the incident as a “targeted terror attack.”

Witnesses have said they saw a man throwing what they believed to be Molotov cocktails toward the group. Multiple people have been injured, but the exact number is not immediately clear.

Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified.

Here’s everything we know about the attack.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officials investigate after an attack on the Pearl Street Mall, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ( AP )

What happened?

Just after 2 p.m., Boulder Police announced they were responding to a report that a man with a weapon who was setting people on fire, Chief Stephen Redfearn said at a Sunday press conference. An hour later, authorities ordered the evacuation of the 1200, 1300 and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine.

“Multiple” people were injured, he said, noting that many suffered injuries that were consistent with burns, Redfearn said.

At the time of the attack, Run for Their Lives, a group of demonstrators raising awareness for the Israeli hostages that remain in Gaza, were marching on Pearl Street, as they do every Sunday, organizations have said.

Boulder Police have refused to call the attack “targeted” as of Sunday evening, but the FBI quickly dubbed the incident a “targeted terror attack.” Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said the agency was “investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence.” He warned: “And if you aided or abetted this attack, we will find you. You cannot hide.”

Victims were taken to the hospital, suffering from injuries ranging from minor to “very serious,” the police chief said.

Ed Victor, one of about 30 people marching, told CBS News that the group was peacefully walking down Pearl Street when the attack occurred.

"So we stood up, lined up in front of the old Boulder courthouse, and I was actually on the far west side. And there was somebody there that I didn't even notice, although he was making a lot of noise, but I'm just focused on my job of being quiet and getting lined up. And, from my point of view, all of a sudden, I felt the heat. It was a Molotov cocktail equivalent, a gas bomb in a glass jar, thrown,” Victor told the outlet.

Another marcher “saw it, a big flame as high as a tree, and all I saw was someone on fire,” he said.

Law enforcement has not yet officially confirmed the use of Molotov cocktails, but Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, said in a social media post that an attacker was “throwing Molotov cocktails.” Danon continued: “Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border – it is already burning the streets of America.”

Are there any suspects?

Police have said one adult man was arrested. He has not yet been publicly identified.

What prompted the attack is not immediately clear.

“It would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on,” Redfearn said at the press conference.

open image in gallery Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn refrained from saying the attack was ‘targeted’ while FBI Director Kash Patel quickly put out a statement describing the ‘targeted terror attack’ ( via REUTERS )

How many victims were injured?

The exact number of victims is not immediately clear.

Redfearn said “multiple” people suffered injuries, including some that were consistent with burns.

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora told 9News they had received two patients in connection with the attack.

Their identities have not been made public.

What has been said about the attack?

Nonprofit organizations and federal officials have condemned the attack.

“My thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation,” Jared Polis, Colorado’s Democratic governor, wrote in a statement.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Negus, who represents Boulder, said he’s “praying hard” for the victims. “We are closely monitoring, and are in contact with local law enforcement regarding the horrific attack on Pearl Street Mall. Praying hard for the victims,” he wrote on X.

A senior White House official told The Independent that the president has been briefed on the situation.

open image in gallery It’s too early to determine a motive, Redfearn said after announcing that a man had been arrested in connection with the attack ( AP )

The Boulder Jewish Community issued a joint statement in the wake of the incident. "We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza. We don't have all the details of what is unfolding, and we promise to keep our community informed,” the statement read. "Our hearts go out to those who witnessed this horrible attack, and prayers for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

The statement continued: “When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another. Strength to you all.”

The Anti-Defamation League also issued a statement, saying it’s aware of the reports of the attack at Boulder Run for Their Lives event, which the nonprofit described as “a weekly meeting of Jewish community members to run/walk in support of the hostages kidnapped on 10/7.”

Jim Berk, the CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, denounced Sunday’s attack and mentioned the recent killing of the couple working at Israel’s embassy in Washington D.C.

“This marks the second violent assault on Jewish and pro-Israel civilians in the U.S. in less than two weeks—a chilling escalation that cannot be dismissed as coincidence. On May 21, two Israeli Embassy staffers were gunned down in cold blood in Washington, D.C., and now the extremist violence has come to Boulder, CO,” said Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO Jim Berk.

“Both attacks are the direct result of months of anti-Israel propaganda, moral equivocation, and silence in the face of raging antisemitism. The nonstop demonization of Israel and Zionism on our campuses, in our streets, and across digital platforms has created a climate where hate flourishes, and physical attacks—even murder—of Jews is inevitable.”