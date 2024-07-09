Alex Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial live: Jury selection underway as wife Hilaria and brother Stephen join actor in courtroom
Hollywood star Baldwin has insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger on the firearm that went off, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounded Joel Souza
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has arrived in a Santa Fe courthouse where he will stand trial in the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.
It’s been almost three years since a rehearsal of a shooting scene in the western film ended tragically, when a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Baldwin, 66, has insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger on the firearm and didn’t know it contained a live round, claiming that it fired accidentally.
He is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 incident. He faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.
On Monday, Baldwin appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing where the judge ruled Baldwin’s role as a co-producer on the movie is not relevant to the case.
Jury selection is now underway in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with opening statements expected to begin on Wednesday.
Baldwin’s high-profile trial comes after the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in April and sentenced to the maximum 18 months in prison.
How much jail time could Alec Baldwin face if convicted?
A New Mexico jury will decide whether the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.
The involuntary manslaughter charge is a fourth-degree felony.
If found guilty, Baldwin could receive a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
PHOTOS: Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria arrive at courthouse with baby in tow
Why jury selection for the Alec Baldwin may go faster than other celebrity trials
Jury selection can take a number of weeks for high-profile trials as lawyers attempt to find jurors who are not biased.
But according to local news outlet KCCI, this may not be the case.
In New Mexico, where the trial is being held, residents selected for jury duty receive an online questionnaire that lists all the cases a juror could serve on, KCCI reported.
On Tuesday, there were 78 potential jurors being questioned as a group. Only 12 jurors, plus alternates, will be selected.
They are expected to be selected by the time opening statements begin on Tuesday.
What to know about the prison sentence for a movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a movie weapons armorer, received the maximum sentence of 18 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on a Western movie set.
A New Mexico judge found that Gutierrez-Reed’s recklessness amounted to a serious violent offense, while noting few indications of genuine remorse from the defendant since her conviction in March.
Prosecutors blame Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust,” where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun-safety protocols .
Attention is now on Baldwin’s trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins at a movie ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.
Watch live as Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin goes on trial today over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.
How long is the Alec Baldwin trial expected to last?
The trial at the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico — about 20 miles northeast of the movie set and the shooting — is projected to last nine days, and Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer insists that she’ll keep the lawyers in line and on schedule.
Jury selection begins Tuesday, with opening statements expected Wednesday, and the projected end the following Friday.
Once the jurors get the case, however, they can deliberate as long as needed.
Alec Baldwin arrives at courthouse
The Hollywood star has arrived at the courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Jury selection in his trial is expected to begin today.
Long line of spectators and media at courthouse
As Alec Baldwin heads to trial, here’s who’s who in the case
A dozen people were inside a movie set church the day Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the Western film Rust.
Some of those who were inside the church that fateful day in 2021 are expected to testify.
Here’s a look at the key players in the criminal trial of an actor who has been a TV and movie mainstay for decades:
