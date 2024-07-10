✕ Close Video: Alec Baldwin seen on set of Rust after

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Opening statements will get underway today in Alec Baldwin’s high-profile trial over the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust.

It’s been almost three years since a rehearsal of a shooting scene in the western film ended tragically, when a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, 66, has insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger on the firearm and didn’t know it contained a live round, claiming it fired accidentally.

He is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 incident and faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

On Tuesday, a jury of 12 people was seated to decide the Hollywood actor’s fate.

Baldwin arrived at the Sante Fe courthouse flanked by his wife Hilaria – who brought the couple’s baby along – and brother Stephen.

The high-profile trial comes three months after the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in April and sentenced to the maximum penalty of 18 months in prison.