Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting trial gets a date as testimony continues in armourer’s case: Live
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to her charges and has placed the blame for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on actor and producer Alec Baldwin
The prosecution gave its opening statements this morning in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust” who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On day four of the trial, it was announced that actor Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial will begin on 9 July.
Prosecutor Jason Lewis said witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy”, and called it “incomprehensible” that live ammunition was found on the set.
Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Ms Hutchins was killed when the film’s star and producer, Alec Baldwin, accidentally shot her during a rehearsal using a replica gun that had been inexplicably loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin, who is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges, has pointed to Gutierrez-Reed as the individual responsible for the on-set tragedy, while she has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training.
Prosecutors have accused Gutierrez-Reed of using alcohol and cocaine on the night before the shooting, citing text messages between the armourer and her friends. The evidence tampering charge she is facing is tied to her alleged drug use; prosecutors believe she instructed a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were searching the Rust set.
In addition to focusing on her alleged drug use, prosecutors will likely try to convince the jury that Gutierrez-Reed is responsible for bringing live ammunition to the set and for loading it into the weapon used on the day Ms Hutchins died.
If convicted, she faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count she faces.
Alec Baldwin, an armourer and an assistant director: Who was charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?
Alec Baldwin and two crew members were charged over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in January, after an exhaustive 15 month investigation.
Then on Thursday 20 April, weeks before the trial was due to begin, Baldwin’s attorneys announced a charge of involuntary manslaughter had been dismissed.
Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Who was charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?
A grand jury indcited Baldwin on involuntary manslaughter charges in January, months after previous charges were dropped, writes Bevan Hurley
ICYMI: Alec Baldwin’s trial set to begin in July
On Monday it was announced that the trial of Alec Baldwin, who is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, will begin on 9 July with jury selection.
Opening statements by special prosecutors and the actor’s defense attorneys will take place the following day, and proceedings are expected to last eight days.
Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on the film, pleaded not guilty in January, the day before he was scheduled to be arraigned. A grand jury had indicted him after prosecutors received a new analysis of the revolver he was using during filming, renewing a charge that prosecutors originally filed and then dismissed in April 2023.
‘Rust’ dolly grip says Guttierez-Reed was ‘less professional’ than other armourers he’s worked with
Ross Addiego, dolly grip on ‘Rust’ testified that he never recalled receiving a safety bulletin while working on set, and said the production only had one safety meeting he was invited to during filming.
He said in his experience on other productions the crew would receive daily safety bulletins about the filming day’s events and have daily, if not more, safety meetings.
He also said that armourers were typically “uptight” and “anal retentive,” because they “have people’s lives in their hands,” and said they were often former military or law enforcement.
He further said that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on “Rust,” was “less professional” than he was used to, and said he had seen her pull loose ammunition from a fanny bag and said he saw firearms and gunbelts loose around the set.
Mr Addiego said that it was “unusual” to see those items not locked up and protected.
Fatal 'Rust' shooting goes to trial
EXPLAINER — Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?
Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.
What is involuntary manslaughter?
The Santa Fe DA said that Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed would be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter.
This means that a “jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty,” the DA said in a statement.
Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?
‘Jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty’
Images from inside the courtroom
Alec Baldwin to stand trial this summer on a charge stemming from deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
Court is adjourned for the day
Court has adjourned for the day in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust” who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
On the fourth day of the trail, jurors heard from multiple FBI experts on DNA and firearms, as well as the film’s dolly grip Ross Addiego.
It was also announced earlier that the manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of “Rust”, will begin on 9 July.
Procedings will resume tomorrow at 8.30am PT.
‘No-one on Rust set could stand up to Alec Baldwin’ says film dolly grip
Ross Addiego said that actor Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of ‘Rust’, had been known to hurry people along, and that no one had been able to “stand up” to him.
Defense attorney Jason Bowles asked if he thought that at times production – a union-backed film – had been “rushed, reckless and careless,” and whether people could voice concerns.
“I don’t recall anyone standing up to Mr Baldwin on the set,” he said, adding: “He’s the produced, he’s the writer, and on the call sheet he’s number one.”
“Having the union behind you makes it likely that you can stand up [to someone] - on a union movie.”
Asked by Mr Bowles if he could have “stopped the whole movie” if hed had voiced concerns over safety, Mr Addiego replied “I could have voiced my opinion”.
He continued: “I was concerned and this needed to be on the daily production report so that other producers would see them,” adding that he had not seen any evidence that his concerns had been addressed.
Mr Addiego said he was not informed Ms Gutierrez-Reed was non-union until after the incident had occurred.