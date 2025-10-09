The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The hunt is on for a glamorous Porsche-driving former pin-up girl who has been accused of dating older men to burglarize their homes.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Wednesday seeking alleged victims of Adva Lavie, the accused burglar.

“Suspect Lavie has been involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County, targeting older men and posing as a girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications,” the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities say Lavie, who also goes by Mia Ventura Shoshana and Shana, drives a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not announce any charges against Lavie in their bulletin.

open image in gallery Adva Lavie has told media the accusations are ‘all new’ to her ( Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department )

Lavie told the Daily Mail the allegations were “all new” to her and suggested she was the victim of a conspiracy.

“I think when you probably hang out with someone really powerful and someone really connected, if you piss them off, it's problematic because they can really f*** you over,” she said.

Lavie has been featured in Penthouse, a pornographic magazine, and OnlyFans rival HoneyDrip under the name Mia Ventura.

She was the Penthouse Pet of the month in July 2023, in which she was described as a “mesmerizing,” well-traveled woman.

“No matter where she lands, this beauty is sure to find herself surrounded by adoring fans,” a biography on Penthouse.com reads.

open image in gallery Authorities say Lavie, who also goes by Mia Ventura Shoshana and Shana, drives a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan ( Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department )

In March 2022, social media firm Clubhouse Media Group announced “Mia Ventura” was joining its HoneyDrip platform, which “allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content,” according to a press release.

The press release said Lavie served in the Israeli Defense Forces for two years and then worked as a flight attendant for an Israeli airline before she was laid off during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As she gained a large social media following, she went into modeling “despite disappointment from friends and family due to religious beliefs,” the press release read.

"I consider myself a creative artist and HoneyDrip.com allows me to take this passion of mine in any direction I choose,” Lavie was quoted in the press release. “Never be scared or ashamed, feel empowered and free."