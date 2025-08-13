Rabbits with black horns and mouth tentacles keep appearing in Colorado

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

What the heck is that?!

Rabbits in Colorado are causing alarm among residents and looking more like creatures from nightmares and not fuzzy and cuddly friends. Rabbits in Fort Collins, Colorado, are being spotted with eerie black-colored growths resembling tentacles or horns protruding from their heads.

9NEWS Northern Colorado reporter Amanda Gilbert captured a photo of one not-so-cute rabbit with the growth on its head, which resident Susan Mansfield said looked like “black quills or black toothpicks sticking out all around his or her mouth.”

“I thought he would die off during the winter, but he didn’t. He came back a second year, and it grew,” Mansfield added.

Photos of another rabbit, whose growths have almost completely covered its face, have also gone viral on Reddit.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have identified the cause as shope papillomavirus, a rabbit-only virus with no cure that produces wart-like tumours known as papillomas, particularly around the face and head of cottontail rabbits, 9NEWS reports.

open image in gallery Rabbits in Colorado have been spotted with horns and gross tentacles causing concern among residents. ( Clinton Forry via Flickr, CC-by-2.0 )

The virus only spreads among rabbits, primarily by biting insects like fleas and ticks during warmer months. A relative of human papillomavirus, SPV is not harmful to humans, pets or other wildlife, and usually doesn’t hurt the rabbit unless it affects the eyes or mouth, officials said.

Officials advise residents to avoid approaching or touching affected rabbits. Most wild rabbits manage well, as the growths often disappear on their own.

The rabbits’ eerie look has gone viral, with comparisons to “zombies,” “aliens, and “Frankenstein bunnies.” Their antler-like growths may have inspired the North American jackalope legend, some researchers and folklorists say.

open image in gallery Officials advise residents to avoid approaching or touching affected rabbits. ( Clinton Forry via Flickr, CC-by-2.0 )

“Wow, I kinda feel bad for them,” one person commented on an Instagram post of the affected animals.

“One time I need this to be AI,” another joked.

“Zombies are on the rise,” someone else added on Facebook.

“The rabbit escaped from ‘Monty Python and The Holy Grail,’” another person referenced the cult-classic movie’s killer rabbit.