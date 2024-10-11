Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

One person died and 23 others had to be rescued after an accident left them trapped in a 1,000-foot-deep gold mine in Colorado.

“I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual lost in this incident,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement Thursday night per CNN.

One person died after a mechnical fault at a tourist gold mine in Colorado. ( AP )

No other information was given about the person who died. Four others who were rescued had to be treated for minor injuries, according to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, a mechanical issue took place 500-feet-deep in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, a tourist mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado. During what was supposed to be a two-minute journey, the incident created a severe danger for riders on board the elevator, officials said.Officials arrived at the scene and immediately began working to move the elevator from its position, rescuing the 11 people on board at that time. However, another dozen remained underground.The incident finally came to a close on Thursday night.

The mine faced a similar situation in 1986 and, while the it is no longer operational, it has been providing tours for “well over 50 years,” Mikesell said.

A dozen tourists had to be rescued after becoming trapped in an 1,000-foot-deep gold mine in Colorado. ( Google )

The mine runs 1,000-feet deep and has a temperature of 50 degrees. There are no restrooms underground and visitors are given hard hats. The trapped guests, some of whom were children, had water, chairs and blankets throughout the incident.

In a social media post, the local fire department said: “We are thrilled to hear all 12 people who were still inside the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine have been safely rescued.“We’re grateful for the work of all first responders who ensured the safety of those still inside. Our condolences go out to the family who lost a loved one tonight, please keep them in your prayers.”