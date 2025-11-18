Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British national among five tourists killed during snowstorm in Chile

Four other tourists have been rescued alive after becoming caught in heavy snowfall

Holly Evans
Tuesday 18 November 2025 18:26 EST
The five tourists were killed after a snowstorm hit the Torres del Paine national park in Chile
The five tourists were killed after a snowstorm hit the Torres del Paine national park in Chile (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A British national is among five tourists killed in a powerful snowstorm in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park, in the southern region of Patagonia.

Four more who were reported missing had been found alive in the remote area, amid heavy snowfall and winds reaching up to 120mph.

Two Germans, two Mexicans and one British national were killed, authorities said, adding the harsh weather was making it difficult to recover the bodies.

Jose Antonio Ruiz, the presidential delegate for Chile's southern Magallanes region, said talks had begun with the representatives from the victims' countries of origin so their bodies could be repatriated.

The remote national park is popular among tourists
The remote national park is popular among tourists (Pura Aventura/PA)

"I extend my deepest condolences," President Gabriel Boric said on social media in a message to victims' families. "Know that you have the full support and collaboration of Chilean authorities and institutions during these difficult times."

Guillermo Ruiz, presidential delegate for the province of Ultima Esperanza, said the tourists became lost near the national park's Los Perros camp, reachable only by a four- to five-hour trek from the closest accessible point by vehicle.

The area was struck by a snowstorm, causing whiteout conditions with fierce wind speeds surpassing 193kph (120mph), equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.

The Torres del Paine National Park, with its jutting mountain tops and subpolar forests, spans about 1,810 square kilometres (700 square miles) and hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

