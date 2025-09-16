Pope tells new US ambassador he is praying for Charlie Kirk and his family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV told the new U.S. ambassador to the Holy See that he is praying for Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist assassinated in Utah last week, as well as his wife and children, the Vatican spokesman said Tuesday.

Leo also “expressed concern about political violence and spoke of the need to refrain from rhetoric and exploitation that lead to polarization rather than dialogue,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said in comments reported by Vatican News.

The pope made the comments on Saturday when he received Ambassador Brian Burch in an audience to receive his credentials. The protocol visit marked their first meeting.

“The pope confirmed that he is praying for Charlie Kirk,” Bruni said.

Kirk was shot dead on Sept. 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University in Orem, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Tyler Robinson, aged, 22, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated murder, which can carry the death penalty if he is convicted.

Leo had sent a telegram of condolences Aug. 27 after a shooting in a Catholic church in Minneapolis that left two school children dead, but didn’t send a telegram about the Kirk slaying.

Burch hosted a welcome diplomatic reception Monday in which he said it was a “remarkable time to be in Rome,” with an American pope for the first time.

He spoke about his papal audience, saying Leo “reminded me he is not an American pope. He is a pope of America for the world,” Burch told the assembled ambassadors, cardinals and guests.

Burch’s Chicago-based organization, CatholicVote, endorsed Trump in the 2024 election and helped lead a successful effort to boost Catholic support for the Republican winner.

__

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.