Multiple people dead after car ploughs into crowd at Vancouver street festival
‘Horrific incident’ took place at annual Filipino festival in Vancouver, mayor says
A number of people have been killed after a car was driven into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canadian police said.
The driver, who struck multiple pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday evening, has been taken into custody.
Vancouver Police said "multiple others" were injured in the incident but did not confirm an exact toll.
In a post on X, authorities said a car "drove into a crowd at a street festival at E 41st Avenue and Fraser" shortly after 8pm local time (03:00 GMT Sunday).
"We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds," police said.
The crash occurred during the Lapu Lapu festival, which celebrates Filipino culture.
Authorities have not yet said whether the incident was deliberate.
Vancouver mayor Ken Sim said in a statement on X that he was "shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event".
"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time."
More details to follow
