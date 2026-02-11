Tumbler Ridge shooting latest: At least nine killed and dozens injured after mass shooting in school and home in Canada
Authorities say they have identified the suspect, who was described in a police alert as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress
At least 10 people have died and more than 25 others are injured after a mass shooting at a school and home in British Columbia on Tuesday.
Authorities in Canada said the death toll included the suspect, who was described in an earlier police alert as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress.
Eight of those killed were at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while two more people were found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident.
RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd told reporters that investigators knew the identity of the shooter but would not release a name yet, while the motive for the attack remained unclear.
Tumbler Ridge town has a population of just 2,400, and is located 600 miles north of Vancouver. The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.
The Peace River South School District said earlier on Tuesday that there was a “lockdown and secure and hold” at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school.
Tumbler Ridge student describes horror as school went into lockdown
Darian Quist, a Grade 12 student at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, and his mother Shelley Quist described the horrific moments during the lockdown and how the students “barricaded the doors” as school went into lockdown.
Darian said he had just arrived in class around 1.30pm local time when an alarm sounded, instructing students to shut doors as the school went into lockdown, CBC News reported.
As time passed, he and his classmates realised the situation was serious, especially as images from the scene began circulating on their phones.
“We got tables and barricaded the doors,” he said, explaining that students remained inside for more than two hours until police officers arrived and escorted them out.
After leaving the building, Darian reunited with his mother at a nearby community centre a few hundred metres from the school.
Police still working to determine motive
According to Supt Ken Floyd, North District Commander, police have identified the shooter but are still working to determine the motive.
The weapons used by the shooter have also not been revealed yet.
The police have not made the identities of the 9 victims public.
“For privacy reasons and obviously for the conduct of the investigation, we’re not releasing that information at this time,” Floyd told a press conference on Tuesday evening.
He also did not mention if the shooter was connected to the school or the home where the victims were found.
“We’re still working towards that. Again, it wouldn’t be fair to speculate,” he said.
“We’re following all leads to try and determine the connection to the shooter.
“I think we will struggle to determine the why but we’re going to try and do our best to determine what transpired that day and what led up to this tragic event in Tumbler Ridge and across our communities.”
Tumbler Ridge secondary and elementary school to remain closed for the rest of the week
Local officials have announced that both Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School will remain closed for the rest of the week, according to an update shared on the district’s website.
Police said in a statement: “Work continues to determine whether a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims involved.”
BC premier speaks to press
“This is a devastating and unimaginable tragedy. We can’t imagine what the community is going through, but I know it’s causing us all to hug our kids a little bit tighter tonight,” BC premier David Eby said.
Mass shootings are extremely rare in Canada
Mass shootings are extremely rare in Canada, where firearm regulations are far stricter than in the United States.
Data from the Small Arms Research project estimates there are about 121 guns for every 100 people in the US, compared with roughly 35 per 100 residents in Canada.
Incidents at schools on this scale are particularly rare, too.
One of the country’s most notorious attacks took place in 1989, when a gunman killed 14 women at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique – a tragedy that sparked nationwide debate over gender-based violence and pushed lawmakers toward tighter gun controls, CNN reported.
Canada also bans the purchase of assault-style rifles, weapons often linked to some of the deadliest school shootings in the US.
Parents’ council ‘heartbroken’ by Tuesday’s events
The Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Council (PAC) said it was heartbroken by the mass shooting incident on Tuesday.
“There are no words that can ease the fear and pain that events like this cause in a school community,” the PAC said in a statement to The Globe by chair Nicole Noksana.
“We want families to know that the safety and well-being of students and staff are paramount, and we are grateful to the first responders and emergency personnel who acted quickly and professionally.”
BC Premier calls Tumbler Ridge attack an ‘unimaginable tragedy’
Premier of British Columbia David Eby said in a post on X: “Our hearts are in Tumbler Ridge tonight with the families of those who have lost loved ones.”
He wrote: “Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy.”
District of Tumbler Ridge issues statement
The District of Tumbler Ridge issued a statement on Wednesday and said that the community had “experienced a deeply distressing incident”.
“Our hearts are with all those affected, and we recognise that many residents may be feeling shocked, scared, and overwhelmed,” the statement said.
The statement urged residents to rely on official updates from the police for more details.
Mark Carney ‘devastated’ by the mass shooting
Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said he was “devastated” by the mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia.
He said: “I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens.
“Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.
“I have connected with Premier Eby to express my condolences, and with the Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, who is coordinating the federal response.
“Our officials are in close contact with their counterparts to ensure the community is fully supported as best we can. The Government of Canada stands with all British Columbians as they confront this horrible tragedy.”
Police say they are searching other homes and properties for more victims
Police said they are searching other homes and properties for more victims or people “otherwise linked to today’s events”.
“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift cooperation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” Superintendent Ken Floyd, North District Commander, said in the news release.
“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation,” Floyd continued.
