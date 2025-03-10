Who is Mark Carney, former central banker replacing Justin Trudeau as prime minister of Canada?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Carney, Canada’s newly elected prime minister and head of the country’s Liberal Party, faces a war on two fronts.

To the south, he has to contend with the Trump administration, which has threatened then postponed crippling 25 percent tariffs on Canada, as well as taunted the country with the outlandish possibility of making it the 51st U.S. state.

Internally, Carney faces likely imminent federal elections, where he will need to convince Canadians he is different enough from his Liberal predecessor Justin Trudeau, but remains the best person, affiliated with the best party, to helm the country.

As Trudeau put it during a goodbye speech, Canada now faces a “nation-defining moment.”

open image in gallery Carney has touted his economic credentials as key to battling Trump and tackling cost of living crisis in Canada ( REUTERS )

“Democracy is not a given,” Trudeau told a crowd in Ottawa. “Freedom, it’s not a given. Canada is not a given. None of those happen by accident. None of them will continue without effort.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mark Carney, a man who’s already managed to influence the world stage for years despite never holding elective office.

From Canada to the world

Carney was born in Fort Smith, in the Northwest Territories, in 1965, and raised in the Alberta city of Edmonton, the child of two educators.

Carney won a scholarship to study in the United States and pursued an intensive education in economics and finance, with degrees from Harvard and Oxford universities.

From there, Carney served across the world as an executive at Goldman Sachs, with postings in London, Tokyo and New York.

He is married to Diana Fox, a British economist, and they have four daughters.

open image in gallery Carney served around the world as an executive at Goldman Sachs before running the central banks of Canada and England ( Getty Images )

Carney eventually returned to Canada and ran the country’s central bank from 2008 to 2013 during the depths of the financial crisis, where his leadership and decision to quickly slash then continue to hold down interest rates is credited with sparing the country from the worst impacts felt by other G7 nations.

He continued his rise on the world stage, becoming in 2014 the first non-Briton to lead the Bank of England in the institution’s over three-century history.

There, he faced more crises, including Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, before departing in 2020 to serve as the United Nations envoy for climate action and finance.

A showdown with Trump (and Poilievre)

Trudeau announced in January he would step down after nearly a decade in office, and Carney announced his intentions to run that same month, pitching himself as a skilled technician with the economic knowledge to address Canada’s low growth and high cost of living.

“I’m not the only Liberal in Canada who believes that the prime minister and his team let their attention wander from the economy too often. I will not lose focus,” Carney told a hometown crowd in Edmonton. “Our growth has been too slow. People’s wages are too low. The federal government spends too much, but it invests too little. Middle-class taxes are too high.”

open image in gallery Canada faces a Trump administration that has threatened crippling tariffs against its long-time ally ( EPA )

That message has grown considerably sharper since Trump took office, a period that’s flipped Canada’s long-term economic and political alliance with the United States on its head.

After his landslide victory, Carney promised to match any U.S. tariffs on Canada “until the Americans show us respect” and vowed to be a tough negotiator against Donald Trump.

“We did not ask for this fight,” Carney said. “But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. Make no mistake, Canada will win.”

His other fight will be with Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre of the Conservative Party, who Carney has blasted as someone who “worships at the altar of Donald Trump.”

What comes next

The pair will face off in federal elections by October, though a contest could be called even sooner.

Poilievre has also run on an economic message, promising tax cuts, including on a levy on carbon emissions, and reducing government spending.

Attack ads against Carney have hit on his wealth and ties to the finance world.

open image in gallery Carney will run against Pierre Poilievre of the Conservative Party in federal elections, as voters weigh which party will get best deal in U.S.-Canada trade war ( AP )

Until Carney joined the race, the incumbent Liberals were polling poorly against the Conservatives.

However, recent research suggests a close race to fill the leadership vacuum that began when Trudeau announced he was stepping back amid an intra-party fight.

A February poll, prior to Carney’s win, found Conservatives topping Liberals by nine percent, though a then-hypothetical Carney-Poilievre matchup yielded a tie.

An Ipsos poll later that month had respondents listing Poilievre as the most likely candidate to roll over and accept Trump’s demands, though voters also considered Poilievre the candidate most likely to be a tough negotiator and get the best deal in a U.S.-Canada trade war, as well as the person most likely to unite Canadians in making the country less dependent on the United States.