Canada election results live: Trump says ‘nice gentleman’ Carney to visit White House next week amid tariff row
Carney says Trump won’t succeed with his ambitions to expand US territory
Donald Trump said Canadian prime minister Mark Carney will visit the White House "within the next week or less" after the pair agreed on the importance of Canada and the US working together during a phone call.
Mr Trump congratulated the Canadian prime minister-elect at the same time a White House spokesperson said the election "does not affect President Trump's plan to make Canada America's cherished 51st state".
"I think we're going to have a great relationship," Mr Trump said yesterday. "He called me up yesterday and said, 'Let's make a deal'," the US president added.
He added that Mr Carney "couldn't have been nicer" and called him "a very nice gentleman", according to CBC News.
Mr Carney’s Liberal Party won following a campaign dominated by the US president’s trade war, but short of gaining an outright majority in parliament which will force Mr Carney to seek the backing of at least one minor party.
In his victory speech in Ottawa, Mr Carney declared that Mr Trump “is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never happen.”
Separately, he said that “we can give ourselves far more than the Americans can ever take away.”
Carney says Trump won't succeed with ambitions to extend US territory
Canada's newly elected prime minister said Donald Trump won’t succeed with his stated ambitions to expand US territory.
His statement comes amid the US president's repeated calls for Canada to join the US as the 51st state.“He has territorial views. That’s never, ever going to happen, with respect to Canada — frankly I don’t think it’s ever going to happen with respect to any other, whether it’s Panama or Greenland or elsewhere,” Mark Carney told the BBC.
Mr Carney said he would “distinguish between what the president wants, and what the president expects” as he prepares to tart negotiations with the US about a new economic and security deal.
“It’s going to be a very different one than we’ve had in the past,” Mr Carney said of a potential US-Canada pact. “We’ll have a partnership on our terms. There’s a win-win possibility there, but on our terms, not on their terms.”
He added: “We deserve respect, we expect respect, and I’m sure we’ll get it in due course, again, and then we can have these discussions.”
Trump says Carney will visit White House within the next week
The US president said both Canadians running for office "hated Trump". "
And it was the one that hated Trump, I think the least, that won. I actually think the Conservative hated me much more than the so-called Liberal," Mr Trump said.
Green Party co-leader resigns after election loss
Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced that he is stepping down from his post after failing to secure a seat in the House of Commons.
"While I remain proud of the program the party built and the values we brought forward during this campaign, I recognise that we were not able to break through in a way that could shift the course of our country — and that is a responsibility I must carry," he said in a letter posted online.
"Twice now, I have failed to convince my fellow citizens to send me to Ottawa. I therefore hereby submit my resignation as co-Leader of the Green Party of Canada, effective immediately," he added.
Elections for Canada’s House of Commons have secured another term for the Liberals; in power since 2015 but the party’s first win under Prime Minister Mark Carney.
After Justin Trudeau resigned earlier this year, Mr Carney became Canada’s Prime Minister in early March following an internal election within the Liberal Party.
As votes were counted late on Monday, the Liberal Party is now leading in 168 seats across the provinces, with the Conservatives leading in 144 seats and set to be the opposition.
The Liberals still need four more seats (172 in total) to reach a majority in the House of Commons, but have won enough to form a government.
Alicja Hagopian has more.
How Canada voted: The election in numbers
Carney reiterates commitment to Ukraine in call with Zelensky
Canada’s prime minister-elect Mark Carney spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and underscored Canada's commitment to supporting Ukraine in achieving lasting peace and security, Mr Carney's office said.
Mr Zelensky congratulated Mr Carney on his election in Monday's vote, and the two leaders agreed that a durable peace can only be achieved with Ukraine at the table, the Canadian prime minister's office said in a statement.
Everything Canada’s prime minister has said about Trump
Here’s everything Mark Carney has had to say about his American counterpart since succeeding Justin Trudeau earlier this year.
What Mark Carney’s Canadian election win means for Europe
With the election victory of Mark Carney’s Liberal Party, Canada now stands out as a liberal anchor in a fractured West, write Katerina Sviderska and Leandre Benoit.
Analysis: With Canada's electoral rebuke, has Trump's bluster reached it's expiration point?
On Monday night, Canada delivered a resounding rebuke of the United States and Donald Trump’s trade agenda.
As John Bowden writes, Trump and his aides are now facing pressure to prove that any positive outcomes are developing from his protectionist stance.
Trump brags that he hurt MAGA ally Pierre Poilievre in Canada election
Even though his support was the kiss of death to Canada's conservatives, Donald Trump himself apparently couldn't help taking credit, Io Dodds reports:
