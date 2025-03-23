Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Canadian prime minister Mark Carney calls snap election

Mark Carney was a former Bank of England governor

Andy Gregory
Sunday 23 March 2025 12:48 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

New Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has called a snap election to take place on 28 April.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in