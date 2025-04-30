Canada election results live: Carney vows ‘Trump will never break us’ as Liberal Party falls short of majority
Liberals projected to win more seats than Conservatives in what is still a remarkable victory
Canada’s Mark Carney and his Liberal Party have claimed a remarkable election victory, following a campaign dominated by Donald Trump’s trade war, and in the aftermath of a deadly car-ramming attack in Vancouver.
However, Mr Carney has fallen short of winning an outright majority in parliament, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected on Tuesday, and his party will have to seek help from another, smaller party.
The Liberals were projected to win more of Parliament's 343 seats than the Conservatives – but the projected total of 169 would not be an outright majority, which would require at least 172 seats.
It still marks an impressive turnaround given the Conservatives were ahead in the polls by double digits a few months ago. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre even lost his own seat after earlier congratulating Mr Carney on the Liberals’ election win.
In his victory speech in Ottawa, Mr Carney declared that US president Donald Trump “is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never – that will never, ever happen.”
“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” he said, referring to the American president's threats to Canada's economy and its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the “51st state” of the US.
The two leaders did speak later on Tuesday, and Mr Trump congratulated Mr Carney, with both agreeing on the importance of Canada and the US “working together as independent, sovereign nations”, the Canadian prime minister’s office said.
Carney speaks with Trump on call after election win
Mark Carney spoke with US president Donald Trump about deepening defence and commercial ties between both nations, just hours after the Liberal party won the Canadian general election.
The two leaders agreed to meet in person in the near future, Globe and Mail reported, citing Mr Carney's office.
“President Trump congratulated prime minister Carney on his recent election,” according to the summary of the call between the two leaders.
“The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment."
What happens next in Canada?
With the results of the Canadian election in, here’s what happens next:
Having won re-election, Mark Carney remains prime minister and does not need to be sworn in again.
He will reportedly name a cabinet and reconvene Canada's House of Commons within two weeks, before addressing his campaign promises. Another priority will be the annual budget, which is usually presented in March or April.
The Conservative Party and Pierre Poilievre will have to figure out how to move forward, with the leader having lost his own seat.
The leader of the New Democrat Party Jagmeet Singh also lost his seat, and the party dropped down to a single-digit seat count for the first time in more than 30 years. CBC predicts the NDP will be looking at a complete overhaul.
Liberal MP-elect says he knew beating Poilievre ‘was possible’
Liberal-elect Bruce Fanjoy has said that always knew that beating Pierre Poilievre in his own riding was possible.
Fanjoy got more than 50 per cent of the vote in the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton where he was up against the leader of the Conservative party.
Poilievre had held the area down for more than 20 years, winning seven consecutive elections, according to CBC.
Speaking to Power & Politics, Fanjoy said he worked in the riding for two years, "knocked on thousands of doors, [and] had thousands and thousands of conversations" with constituents there.
"And I got a good sense as to the mood of the riding," Fanjoy said. "In that time, Pierre was largely absent … and people felt taken for granted."
Trump dodges question about his 'role' in Canadian election
In an interview to mark his first 100 days back in the White House, Donald Trump was quizzed over being a topic of interest in the Canadian Election.
“Canadians, many of them are really angry, curious about your talk about we're going to take over Canada is going to become the 51st state,” ABC’s Terry Moran told him.
“A lot of travel is down into the United States from around the world, like there's been reputational damage.”
“We’re doing great,” Trump replied. Instead of answering the question he went on to disagree that any damage had been done and insisted that tourism to the U.S. was “doing very well.”
Carney says mutually beneficial relationship between US and Canada gone
The Liberal party's Mark Carney has stressed unity in the face of Washington's threats, adding that the mutually beneficial relationship Canada and the US had shared since World War II was gone.
"We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons," Mr Carney said in his victory speech."
As I've been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country.
Who is Mark Carney? Canada’s prime minister who won an election fighting back against Trump
Prime minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party won Canada's federal election on Monday, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fuelled by US president Donald Trump's annexation threats and trade war.
Carney’s Liberals were projected by Canadian broadcasters to form a minority government. His party secured a dramatic fourth-straight term amid rising nationalist sentiment sparked by Trump’s threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty.
In recent months, the former governor of the UK’s Bank of England has had to fight a war on two fronts. To the south he has had to contend with the Trump administration, which threatened then postponed crippling 25 per cent tariffs on Canada, as well as taunted the country with the outlandish possibility of making it the 51st US state.
Internally, Carney, 60, has had to convince Canadians he is different enough from his Liberal predecessor, Justin Trudeau, but remains the best person to helm the country.
Here’s what you need to know about Carney, a man who’s already managed to influence the world stage for years despite never holding elective office:
Who is Mark Carney? Canada’s prime minister who won election on anti-Trump platform
White House doubles down on '51st state' calls
The Canadian election “does not affect President Trump's plan to make Canada America's cherished 51st state”, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
However, Mark Carney spoke with Mr Trump, and the two leaders "agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment," the Canadian prime minister’s office said in a statement later in the day. The pair “agreed to meet in person in the near future”.
Most Americans believe Trump’s threats over Canada but don’t approve, poll finds
A new poll has found that most Americans believe President Donald Trump when he says that he wants to take control of Canada and Greenland, deport and imprison U.S. citizens, and run for an unconstitutional third term.
The poll also shows that they don't like what they're hearing.
According to a Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll that spoke to 2,464 Americans about Trump's ideas, a majority — 62 percent — said they believe the president is being serious about running for a third term, despite it being unconstitutional.
My colleague Graig Graziosi reports:
Most Americans believe Trump’s threats but don’t like them, poll finds
Poilievre vows to keep fighting for Canadians
In a concession speech before the race call on his own seat, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to keep fighting for Canadians.
"We are cognizant of the fact that we didn't get over the finish line yet," Mr Poilievre said. "We know that change is needed, but change is hard to come by. It takes time. It takes work. And that's why we have to learn the lessons of tonight."
