Carney makes dig at Trump in Canada election victory speech

Canada’s Mark Carney and his Liberal Party have claimed a remarkable election victory, following a campaign dominated by Donald Trump’s trade war, and in the aftermath of a deadly car-ramming attack in Vancouver.

However, Mr Carney has fallen short of winning an outright majority in parliament, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected on Tuesday, and his party will have to seek help from another, smaller party.

The Liberals were projected to win more of Parliament's 343 seats than the Conservatives – but the projected total of 169 would not be an outright majority, which would require at least 172 seats.

It still marks an impressive turnaround given the Conservatives were ahead in the polls by double digits a few months ago. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre even lost his own seat after earlier congratulating Mr Carney on the Liberals’ election win.

In his victory speech in Ottawa, Mr Carney declared that US president Donald Trump “is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never – that will never, ever happen.”

“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” he said, referring to the American president's threats to Canada's economy and its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the “51st state” of the US.

The two leaders did speak later on Tuesday, and Mr Trump congratulated Mr Carney, with both agreeing on the importance of Canada and the US “working together as independent, sovereign nations”, the Canadian prime minister’s office said.