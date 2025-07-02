Dramatic explosion at fireworks warehouse ahead of July 4 celebrations
The blast in Yolo, outside of Sacramento, comes just days before fireworks celebrations on July 4
A fireworks warehouse in California caught fire and exploded on Tuesday, causing pyrotechnics to detonate above the site.
The blaze at the storage facility in Yolo, 40 miles outside of Sacramento, sending locals fleeing for safety.
Aerial footage from the scene showed huge plumes of black smoke spreading into surrounding farmland.
Late Tuesday, officials warned residents living near the factory to evacuate due to the “immediate threat to life.”
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the fire continued to burn throughout the night.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation but comes just days before July 4 celebrations that will see millions of Americans enjoy firework displays across the country.
“As many of you are aware, there was a significant explosion earlier today near the Esparto/Madison area, specifically around County Road 23 and County Road 86A. A warehouse storing fireworks exploded and continues to burn,” the YCSO wrote in a statement.
An active evacuation zone remains around the site, and people who were staying in Madison and the Madison Migrant Center were told they could return home.
The fire is expected to take days to cool down, and when it does, explosive experts will safely assess and secure the area, the YCSO said.
“We strongly urge everyone to continue avoiding the area for the next several days so that fire crews, law enforcement, and emergency personnel can do their jobs safely and effectively.”
Cal Fire firefighters said they deployed air and ground resources to assist Yolo County officials with the incident.
The fire remains a critical situation, and officials issued a stark warning to residents: “Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.”
