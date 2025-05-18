Brooklyn Bridge ship crash live: Search and rescue underway for sailors from Mexican navy vessel that hit NYC bridge
Incident occurred at around 9 p.m. leaving dozens injured as all three masts of sail ship snapped bringing down rigging
A three-masted Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, reportedly carrying around 200 people, has struck the Brooklyn Bridge on New York City’s East River.
The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping as the vessel appeared to be moving backward.
A search and rescue operation was launched to pull people out of the water, and pictures have emerged online, appearing to show multiple sailors clinging to rigging high up on the masts in the aftermath. Dozens are reported injured.
Bystanders on the Brooklyn waterfront caught the incident on video. The ship appears to strike some type of scaffolding or gantry on the underside of the bridge, which can then be seen swinging.
In other footage, people on the waterfront are seen fleeing as the ship veers toward them after the collision.
Debris can be seen falling toward the deck of the ship, including portions of the masts, lights, and rigging. The sails were not up at the time.
X user @orenjinoir was standing on the waterfront in Brooklyn when the collision occurred and caught the moment on video.
New York City’s Emergency Management Department swung into action, launching a search and rescue operation to pull people out of the water who may have fallen in.
Footage of the collision shot by bystanders showed sailors had been standing high up on the masts of the ship, all three of which snapped, leaving some of them clinging to rigging.
