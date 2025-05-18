Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brooklyn Bridge ship crash live: Search and rescue underway for sailors from Mexican navy vessel that hit NYC bridge

Incident occurred at around 9 p.m. leaving dozens injured as all three masts of sail ship snapped bringing down rigging

Oliver O'Connell
in New York
Saturday 17 May 2025 23:00 EDT
Comments
A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtemoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York
A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtemoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York (AP)

A three-masted Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, reportedly carrying around 200 people, has struck the Brooklyn Bridge on New York City’s East River.

The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping as the vessel appeared to be moving backward.

A search and rescue operation was launched to pull people out of the water, and pictures have emerged online, appearing to show multiple sailors clinging to rigging high up on the masts in the aftermath. Dozens are reported injured.

Bystanders on the Brooklyn waterfront caught the incident on video. The ship appears to strike some type of scaffolding or gantry on the underside of the bridge, which can then be seen swinging.

In other footage, people on the waterfront are seen fleeing as the ship veers toward them after the collision.

Debris can be seen falling toward the deck of the ship, including portions of the masts, lights, and rigging. The sails were not up at the time.

In pictures: Vessel sits stranded in East Rive in aftermath of collision

Pedestrians walking along Brooklyn Bridge Park look on as a masted Mexican Navy training ship sits stranded near the Manhattan Bridge after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge
Pedestrians walking along Brooklyn Bridge Park look on as a masted Mexican Navy training ship sits stranded near the Manhattan Bridge after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge (AP)
The Mexican navy ship sits in the water, its masts snapped
The Mexican navy ship sits in the water, its masts snapped (AP)
Crowds were gathered along the waterfront on a warm Saturday evening when the collision occurred
Crowds were gathered along the waterfront on a warm Saturday evening when the collision occurred (AP)
Oliver O'Connell18 May 2025 03:56

What we know so far after three-masted ship collides with New York's Brooklyn Bridge

Here’s what we know so far after this evening’s collision injured dozens.

Tall ship crashes into New York’s Brooklyn Bridge with search and rescue underway

Three people are critically injured and about a dozen others seriously hurt, according to early reports
Oliver O'Connell18 May 2025 03:50

The ship appeared to strike some type of scaffolding or gantry on the underside of the world-famous bridge, which can be seen swinging in the aftermath.

Video shows debris falling toward the deck of the ship, including portions of the masts, lights, and rigging. The sails were not up at the time.

Oliver O'Connell18 May 2025 03:44

The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping. The vessel appeared to be moving backward at the time, with some reports saying it was departing South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan.

Oliver O'Connell18 May 2025 03:43

Watch: Moment ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge

X user @orenjinoir was standing on the waterfront in Brooklyn when the collision occurred and caught the moment on video.

Oliver O'Connell18 May 2025 03:41

New York City’s Emergency Management Department swung into action, launching a search and rescue operation to pull people out of the water who may have fallen in.

Footage of the collision shot by bystanders showed sailors had been standing high up on the masts of the ship, all three of which snapped, leaving some of them clinging to rigging.

Oliver O'Connell18 May 2025 03:40

Ship collides with Brooklyn Bridge

A three-masted Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, reportedly carrying around 200 people, has struck the Brooklyn Bridge on New York’s East River.

Oliver O'Connell18 May 2025 03:38

