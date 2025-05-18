Brooklyn Bridge ship crash live: Two dead and 19 injured after Mexican navy vessel hits New York City landmark
Authorities believe power loss caused the collision that snapped all three masts of the ship
Two people have been killed and 19 injured after a sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on New York City’s East River.
The Cuauhtémoc, a three-masted Mexican Navy ship, was carrying around 277 people when the collision occurred just before 9 p. m. on Saturday night.
All three of the ship’s 147ft-tall masts struck the bridge and snapped as the vessel appeared to be moving backward.
Pictures quickly emerged online, appearing to show multiple sailors clinging to rigging high up on the masts in the aftermath. At a press conference held by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, it was confirmed that there were 19 people injured, five critically. Contrary to earlier reports though, no one fell into the water.
The mayor later said on X that two of the injured had passed away.
Bystanders on the Brooklyn waterfront caught the incident on video. The ship appears to strike some type of scaffolding or gantry on the underside of the bridge, which can then be seen swinging.
Debris can be seen falling toward the deck of the ship, including portions of the masts, lights, and rigging. The sails were not up at the time.
Witnesses describe how tragedy unfolded in front of them
Sydney Neidell and Lily Katz told The Associated Press they were sitting outside to watch the sunset when they saw the vessel strike the bridge. Looking closer, they saw someone dangling high on the ship.
"We saw someone dangling, and I couldn't tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for like at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them," Ms Katz said.
Just before the collision, Nick Corso, 23, took his phone out to capture the backdrop of the ship and the bridge against a sunset, Instead, he heard what sounded like the loud snapping of a "big twig". Several more snaps followed.
People in his vicinity began running back, and "pandemonium" on the boat erupted, he said. He later saw a handful of people dangling from the mast.
"I didn't know what to think, I was like, is this a movie?" he said.
All three masts snapped on impact with underside of bridge
All three masts of the Mexican navy ship snapped following a collision with the Brooklyn Bridge.
At least two people were killed and 19 people were injured when a three-masted Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, struck the Brooklyn Bridge on New York’s East River.
At a press conference, New York Mayor Eric Adams said that, contrary to earlier reports, no one had gone into the East River and all the injuries were sustained on board the tall ship.
The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping as the vessel appeared to be moving backward.
Pictures emerged online, appearing to show multiple sailors clinging to rigging high up on the masts in the aftermath.
The Cuauhtémoc docked to nearby pier after hitting bridge, official says
The Mexican Navy training vessel Cuauhtémoc, which struck the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening, has been relocated to Pier 36 in New York to allow passengers to safely disembark, a law enforcement official said.
Approximately 250 people remained aboard the ship after its masts hit the bridge during its departure from Pier 17.
The vessel had been en route to the open sea, bound for Iceland, as part of an international goodwill tour.
NYC police say power loss caused the collision
New York Police Department Special Operations Chief Wilson Aramboles said initial reports suggest "mechanical issues" and a power cut had caused the collision.
He said the ship had lost power due to a mechanical problem, though officials cautioned that the information was preliminary.
He added that the ship had just left a Manhattan pier and was supposed to have been headed out to sea, not toward the bridge.
NYC fire department reveals details of rescue operation
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) chief said they received a call at approximately 8.20p.m. on Saturday, reporting that a training ship carrying 277 people had collided with the Brooklyn Bridge.
The incident prompted a large-scale emergency response from the FDNY, New York Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), said Michael Meyers, the FDNY's chief of training.
“Originally, we had a Brooklyn box out for folks in the water, for a boat in distress,” said Mr Meyers. “Once the marine units arrived on scene, we knew immediately that we had a serious incident involving a boat striking the bridge.”
Initial reports had suggested that people were in the water. Mr Meyers said responders quickly established dual command posts on both the Brooklyn and Manhattan sides of the bridge to coordinate the rescue effort.
FDNY marine units transported Rescue 2 and Rescue 4 teams to the vessel, where they began evacuating and treating passengers. A total of 27 people were removed from the ship for medical treatment.
“The police, fire, and EMS did a tremendous job of working together to get everyone off that ship safely,” Mr Meyers said.
Two people killed and 17 injured after Mexican training ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge
Two people have died after a three-masted Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, reportedly carrying around 200 people, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on New York’s East River.
New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the two deaths hours after a news conference at which he said 19 people had been injured in the incident. He said all those hurt had suffered injuries on the ship and that no one had gone into the river, as had been previously reported.
The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping as the vessel appeared to be moving backwards.
Read our full report.
Mexican training ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge killing two
Mexican president says 'deeply saddened' by the loss of two crew members
Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said she regretted the loss of two crew members in the collision in New York.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two crew members of the Cuauhtémoc Training Ship, who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident in New York Harbor. Our sympathy and support go out to their families,” Ms Sheinbaum said on X.
“Navy, with the support of local authorities, is currently treating the wounded. The Mexican ambassador to the United States and staff from the Mexican Consulate General in New York are supporting the Navy.
“I thank New York Mayor Eric Adams for all the support he has provided to our fellow citizens. We are monitoring the situation, and the Navy will continue to provide updates.”
What was the Mexican Navy ship doing in New York?
The Mexican Navy ship, carrying 277 people on board, collided with the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge, smashing its mast.
The Cuauhtémoc, a training vessel of the Mexican Navy, was on a goodwill tour and sailed into New York Harbour on Tuesday.
Dozens of naval cadets were seen standing on the masts, while others, dressed in traditional Mexican attire, waited nearby. The vessel is used to train seamen, captains, and officers at Mexico’s Heroic Naval Military School, according to a news release from one of its cruises.
Each year, the Cuauhtémoc sets sail at the end of the academic term to complete cadets' training.
The Cuauhtémoc is a steel-hulled, three-masted barque launched in 1982, measuring approximately 300 feet in length.
In a statement, the Mexican Navy said the ship had departed from Acapulco on 6 April for a 254-day mission aimed at “exalting the seafaring spirit, strengthening naval education, and carrying the Mexican people’s message of peace and goodwill to the seas and ports of the world".
It arrived in New York City on 13 May, where visitors were welcomed for several days, according to the Mexican consulate.
The ship was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations over 254 days, 170 of them at sea.
The planned itinerary included stops in New York, Kingston (Jamaica), Havana, Reykjavik, Aberdeen, Avilés, Bridgetown, and London.
However, the tour came to a sudden halt in New York following the collision, with authorities launching an investigation into the incident.
