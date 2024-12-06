Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When the CEO of one of the largest medical insurance companies in the United States was gunned down on the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, his death quickly turned into a larger conversation about the much-reviled industry in which he worked.

Brian Thompson, a 50-year-old father of two, had been in New York City for a conference when he was killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting.

Among hundreds of posts on social media about the shocking murder, many people were moved to talk about the injustice of the health insurance industry. Often the dark jokes on X, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok spoke to how cruel medical insurance companies can be to their customers. Some even wrote folk songs about the event.

“The bullet hit the CEO outside of his allotted benefit window, so he’s not eligible for emergency treatment,” wrote one person on X in response to a post about the killing.

One Reddit user posted: “A man is dead, and no one really cares. Huh. Sounds like business as usual for United Health isn’t it?”

An announcement on the Facebook page of UnitedHealthcare announcing Thompson’s death had 42,000 laugh emoji reactions by Thursday afternoon.

Others shared personal stories about how the health insurance industry had denied coverage to their loved ones or ladened them with debt.

“His company put multiple of my family members in debt they will be paying for the rest of their lives & denied care for my uncle which led to his death. Brian Thompson killed people. Full stop,” wrote one person.

“Remembering the day United Healthcare denied a one-night hospital stay for my 12yo child as ‘medically unnecessary’ following ASD heart repair surgery,” wrote another.

open image in gallery A post announcing the death of Brin Thompson on UnitedHealthcare’s Facebook page received more than 42,000 laugh emojis in response. ( Screenshot )

The response has parallels with celebrations over the death of Henry Kissinger, the former U.S. secretary of state, whom many Americans held responsible for bombing campaigns in Cambodia that killed hundreds of thousands. When he died in November 2023, social media was similarly flooded with memes celebrating his passing.

Distasteful though they may be, the reactions to Thompson’s murder have nonetheless revealed a deep anger among many Americans about the unfairness of the U.S. health insurance industry. And amongst those speaking out were doctors, professors, politicians and people who’d suffered their own insurance denials.

“Currently, over 1,000 people go bankrupt daily, solely due to personal medical bills. Anyone who can make millions of dollars overseeing a system like this, and sleep well at night doesn’t deserve my sympathy,” Beau Forte, a former Green Party candidate for Congress in New Jersey who ran on a platform calling for universal healthcare, told The Independent.

Forte, who ran for office because his father was unable to receive care from his medical insurance provider after suffering a series of illnesses, was among hundreds who posted viral tweets excoriating Thompson after his death.

“How is it appropriate to ask me if I feel bad if the person in charge of the biggest company that allows this to happen if I feel bad about it? Apologies if that seems harsh, but that’s where I stand,” he added.

Forte was not alone.

“Today, we mourn the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gunned down.... wait, I’m sorry — today we mourn the deaths of the 68,000 Americans who needlessly die each year so that insurance company execs like Brian Thompson can become multimillionaires,” wrote a professor at Columbia University in a post that garnered 3.5 million views.

The reaction comes amid growing complaints from consumers about rising healthcare costs, denial of coverage and high deductibles.

UnitedHealthcare itself had faced scrutiny over denying claims to its customers. A Senate committee concluded earlier this year that three major companies — UnitedHealthcare, Humana and CVS, which owns Aetna — were intentionally denying claims for nursing care to patients to increase profits.

The company was also accused in a lawsuit of using a faulty AI algorithm to deny elderly patients extended care.

open image in gallery A New York police officer stands outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. ( AP )

Data on how many medical insurance claims are denied is notoriously hard to come by, despite attempts by the government to make the process more transparent.

The Affordable Care Act, a sweeping healthcare law passed by Barack Obama in 2010, was designed in part to prevent spurious claim denials by insurance companies and was tasked with monitoring them . It has largely failed in that effort, and evidence suggests that denials are on the rise.

A study by the independent health policy research firm KFF published last year found that insurance companies denied some 17 percent of claims from patients in 2021, even when they received care from in-network physicians. It also found that less than one per cent of consumers appealed those denials, and among those who did, insurers upheld their decision nearly 60 per cent of the time. A ProPublica investigation released last year similarly found that insurers deny between 10 percent and 20 percent of the claims they receive, according to the limited government data available.

Those numbers obscure the many horror stories of people who suffer from ill health or die after being denied the care they need from insurers. News stories about people who died after their insurance company refused to pay for treatment are a routine occurrence in American media.

Even those who receive treatment and survive are often faced with massive debt due to high deductibles. Today, an estimated 100 million people in America face some kind of medical debt.

Timothy Faust, a healthcare writer and author of the book Health Justice Now , told The Independent that many Americans see medical insurance companies as the primary cause of injustice within the healthcare system.

“Health insurance companies ultimately determine, through scandal-laden cost-cutting processes, which care you are eligible to receive and to what extent it will bankrupt your family, and are understandably the entities we most associate with the injustices of American healthcare,” he said.

“From talking to people across the country, I know how many Americans feel the consequences of this arrangement within their body. We have watched our loved ones suffer and die from preventable or treatable illnesses that hospitals charge too much for and insurers refuse to pay. I think a lot of latent rage generates through witnessing this depravity over and over and over again,” Faust added.

None of those issues were exclusive to UnitedHealthcare, however.

Thompson worked for UnitedHealthcare’s parent company for some 20 years before taking over at the insurance subsidiary in 2021. The company provides insurance coverage for some 49 million Americans and brought in $281 billion in revenue last year.

His role as the CEO gave him immense power over the lives of millions, but most likely didn’t know his name until his death.

The precise motives of the killer are not yet known, but police were given a major clue after revealing that the words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” were carved into the live rounds and shell casings found outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, where Thompson was gunned down.

The three words bear a striking resemblance to Jay Feinman’s book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claim and What You Can Do About It.

“Today the name of the game is delay, deny, defend: to improve their profits, insurance companies delay payment of justified claims, deny payment altogether, and defend their actions by forcing claimants to enter litigation,” the book’s blurb reads.

— Additional reporting by Justin Rohrlich